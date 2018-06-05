Matt Murray Named Wall Street Journal Editor, Gerard Baker Shifts to Editor-at-Large

By

Film Reporter

Ricardo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wall Street Journal
CREDIT: Francis Joseph Dean/REX/Shutterstock

Matt Murray, a 24-year veteran of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, was named editor-in-chief of the newspaper and Dow Jones Newswires on Tuesday, succeeding Gerard Baker, who shifts into a new role as the news organization’s editor-at-large.

Currently executive editor, Murray first started at Dow Jones & Co. in 1994 as a reporter in its Pittsburgh bureau. He joined the Journal’s money and investing section in 1997, covering banking. More recently, he has served as deputy editor-in-chief and before that, deputy managing editor.

Baker has served as editor-in-chief for the past five and a half years. In his new role as editor-at-large, he will write a regular column in Review, the paper’s weekend section. He will also host a WSJ-branded news and interview show on Fox Business Network, and host interviews with notable figures at Journal events.

“Gerry has been a very successful editor at a time when journalism has been digitally challenged,” News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson said in a statement. “I have no doubt that Matt is a worthy successor as editor-in-chief and will be a leader of the highest commitment and integrity. His strong reporting and editing background and his passion for the Journal are obvious to all who have the privilege of working with him.”

Related

Murray will formally take the post on June 11.

Baker, who has overseen the coverage of the tumultuous 2016 president election and the Trump administration, said in a statement that “there has never been a more important time nor a greater demand for trusted, authoritative, objective journalism.”

He added: “I am very much looking forward to continuing to pursue that mission as a writer, commentator,and interviewer. I am honored to hand over the reins of this venerable institution to Matt Murray, an editor of unsurpassed quality and a trusted friend and colleague.”

Murray said in a statement: “There is little doubt that at a time when journalism faces a host of challenges, readers are hungry for sophisticated, fair, illuminating, and fact-based journalism — and see us as a uniquely trusted news source.”

Murray is author of “The Father and the Son” and co-author of “Strong of Heart.” He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism from Northwestern University, and lives in New York with his wife and daughter.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Biz

  • Wall Street Journal

    Matt Murray Named Wall Street Journal Editor, Gerard Baker Shifts to Editor-at-Large

    Matt Murray, a 24-year veteran of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, was named editor-in-chief of the newspaper and Dow Jones Newswires on Tuesday, succeeding Gerard Baker, who shifts into a new role as the news organization’s editor-at-large. Currently executive editor, Murray first started at Dow Jones & Co. in 1994 as a reporter […]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives

    Judge Orders Release of Harvey Weinstein's Employment Contract

    Matt Murray, a 24-year veteran of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, was named editor-in-chief of the newspaper and Dow Jones Newswires on Tuesday, succeeding Gerard Baker, who shifts into a new role as the news organization’s editor-at-large. Currently executive editor, Murray first started at Dow Jones & Co. in 1994 as a reporter […]

  • Comcast, Fox's Battle for Sky Underscores

    Sky's Fate Will Be Settled Independently of Comcast-Disney's Fox Battle (Analysis)

    Matt Murray, a 24-year veteran of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, was named editor-in-chief of the newspaper and Dow Jones Newswires on Tuesday, succeeding Gerard Baker, who shifts into a new role as the news organization’s editor-at-large. Currently executive editor, Murray first started at Dow Jones & Co. in 1994 as a reporter […]

  • Ozzy Osbourne, AEG Attorneys Spar in

    Ozzy Osbourne, AEG Attorneys Trade Fighting Words in Latest Round of L.A. Venue Wars

    Matt Murray, a 24-year veteran of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, was named editor-in-chief of the newspaper and Dow Jones Newswires on Tuesday, succeeding Gerard Baker, who shifts into a new role as the news organization’s editor-at-large. Currently executive editor, Murray first started at Dow Jones & Co. in 1994 as a reporter […]

  • Kate Spade Dead

    Lena Dunham, Ivanka Trump, Other Celebrities React to Kate Spade's Sudden Death

    Matt Murray, a 24-year veteran of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, was named editor-in-chief of the newspaper and Dow Jones Newswires on Tuesday, succeeding Gerard Baker, who shifts into a new role as the news organization’s editor-at-large. Currently executive editor, Murray first started at Dow Jones & Co. in 1994 as a reporter […]

  • 'Star Wars' Actress Kelly Marie Tran

    'Star Wars' Actress Kelly Marie Tran Leaves Social Media After Months of Harassment

    Matt Murray, a 24-year veteran of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, was named editor-in-chief of the newspaper and Dow Jones Newswires on Tuesday, succeeding Gerard Baker, who shifts into a new role as the news organization’s editor-at-large. Currently executive editor, Murray first started at Dow Jones & Co. in 1994 as a reporter […]

  • Kate Spade Dead

    Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

    Matt Murray, a 24-year veteran of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, was named editor-in-chief of the newspaper and Dow Jones Newswires on Tuesday, succeeding Gerard Baker, who shifts into a new role as the news organization’s editor-at-large. Currently executive editor, Murray first started at Dow Jones & Co. in 1994 as a reporter […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad