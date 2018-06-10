Vince Vaughn Arrested on DUI Charges

Vince Vaughn
CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Vince Vaughn was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning, Manhattan Beach law enforcement have confirmed.

Vaughn was arrested at a checkpoint and had a passenger in the car. He was taken into custody on charges of DUI and resisting arrest. Vaughn’s passenger was also charged on public intoxication. Both posted bail and have been released from jail.

The arrest occurred at 1 a.m. Sunday and is Vaughn’s first DUI arrest.

Vaughn was previously arrested in 2001 in Wilmington, N.C. following a bar brawl in which fellow actor Steve Buscemi was stabbed in the face, throat, and arm after intervening in a fight between Vaughn, screenwriter Scott Rosenberg, and a local man. Vaughn was in the area while shooting “Domestic Disturbance” and was arrested for assault in the incident, but the charges were later dropped.

Best known for his work in mid-2000s comedies like “Wedding Crashers,” “The Break-Up,” and “Dodgeball,” Vaughn’s latest film role was in 2017’s “Brawl in Cell Block 99.” He can also be seen in the second season of HBO’s “True Detective” as Frank Semyon. He will appear in the upcoming WWE biopic “Fighting With My Family,” currently in post-production, which is set for a 2019 release.

Vaughn’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

