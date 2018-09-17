Viet Dinh Named Chief Legal and Policy Officer for 21st Century Fox Post-Disney Sale

This, photo shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building in New York21st Century Fox, New York, USA - 01 Aug 2017
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Viet D. Dinh was appointed chief legal and policy officer of 21st Century Fox, where he will serve as an integral adviser to Lachlan Murdoch, the future chairman and CEO of the company after it completes a sale of a large part of its operations to Walt Disney Co., expected in 2019. The appointment is effective immediately.

Dinh had been an independent director on the 21st Century Fox board, and has stepped down from that role.

Dinh will be responsible for all legal, compliance, and regulatory matters, as well as oversight of government and public affairs.  He will report to Lachlan Murdoch and also serve as a member of the Office of the Chairman.  In the months prior to the close of the Disney transaction and the creation of Fox, Dinh is expected to play an important role in setting up the new company.

“Viet brings to ‘Fox’ a unique strategic mind and deep knowledge of our business based on his many years of service on the 21CF board,” said Lachlan Murdoch, in a statement.  “He will be a key member of our senior management team as well as a valued advisor to me, our chief operating officer John Nallen, and the rest of the team.  I look forward to working closely with Viet as we ‘stand up’ Fox and chart a growth path for our dynamic and iconic news and live sports businesses.”

Dinh was most recently a partner at Kirkland & Ellis.  He founded Bancroft PLLC, a leading Supreme Court and high-stakes litigation firm, until it was acquired by Kirkland.  He was a Georgetown University law professor for 20 years and U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Legal Policy from 2001 to 2003.  He served on the Boards of Directors for 21st Century Fox, Revlon, LPL Financial, Scientific Games, MacAndrews & Forbes Worldwide, and other companies.  Dinh is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, and clerked for Judge Laurence Silberman and Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

