Verizon EVP John Stratton Steps Down After CEO Job Goes to Hans Vestberg

After naming chief technology officer Hans Vestberg next in line as CEO, Verizon announced that top operations exec John Stratton is resigning from his current role and will leave the company by the end of the year.

Stratton, 57, is leaving Verizon after more than 25 years at the telco and predecessor company Bell Atlantic Mobile. Most recently, he was EVP and president of global operations.

Lowell McAdam will retire as Verizon’s CEO effective Aug. 1, when Vestberg takes the reins. Swedish-born Vestberg is the former chief executive of Ericsson, He joined Verizon in April 2017 as CTO and EVP/president of global networks.

“Effective immediately, Stratton will step down from his current role and will support a smooth transition as a strategic adviser reporting to Lowell McAdam,” Verizon said.

