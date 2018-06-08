You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam to Retire, Hans Vestberg to Take Helm

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lowell McAdam
CREDIT: Photo by Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock (6079375c)

Lowell McAdam is stepping down as CEO of Verizon Communications on Aug. 1, to be replaced by former Ericsson chief exec Hans Vestberg, the telco announced Friday.

McAdam, 64, will serve as executive chairman of the board through his retirement from Verizon at the end of the year, at which time he will become non-executive chairman. His exit has been widely expected on Wall Street, but observers haven’t had a clear picture of the succession plan.

Now Verizon’s board has made its choice: Vestberg, 52, who joined the company a little over a year ago as CTO and EVP/president of global networks.

“For Verizon, the time for a change in leadership is now, and I am confident that Hans is the right person to bring Verizon through its next chapter,” McAdam said in a statement, calling Vestberg “an energizing force” at the company.

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Digital

  • Lowell McAdam

    Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam to Retire, Hans Vestberg to Take Helm

    Lowell McAdam is stepping down as CEO of Verizon Communications on Aug. 1, to be replaced by former Ericsson chief exec Hans Vestberg, the telco announced Friday. McAdam, 64, will serve as executive chairman of the board through his retirement from Verizon at the end of the year, at which time he will become non-executive […]

  • BuzzFeed logo

    BuzzFeed Restructures Advertising Group: Lays Off 20 Staffers But Looks to Hire 45

    Lowell McAdam is stepping down as CEO of Verizon Communications on Aug. 1, to be replaced by former Ericsson chief exec Hans Vestberg, the telco announced Friday. McAdam, 64, will serve as executive chairman of the board through his retirement from Verizon at the end of the year, at which time he will become non-executive […]

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple Signs Writers Guild of America Contract on Programming

    Lowell McAdam is stepping down as CEO of Verizon Communications on Aug. 1, to be replaced by former Ericsson chief exec Hans Vestberg, the telco announced Friday. McAdam, 64, will serve as executive chairman of the board through his retirement from Verizon at the end of the year, at which time he will become non-executive […]

  • Facebook Gaming Video Desktop

    Facebook Steps Up Battle With Twitch, Adding New Features for Video-Game Streamers

    Lowell McAdam is stepping down as CEO of Verizon Communications on Aug. 1, to be replaced by former Ericsson chief exec Hans Vestberg, the telco announced Friday. McAdam, 64, will serve as executive chairman of the board through his retirement from Verizon at the end of the year, at which time he will become non-executive […]

  • Jurassic World Blue

    Felix & Paul Studios Releases 'Jurassic World: Blue' Episode 2 on Oculus Headsets

    Lowell McAdam is stepping down as CEO of Verizon Communications on Aug. 1, to be replaced by former Ericsson chief exec Hans Vestberg, the telco announced Friday. McAdam, 64, will serve as executive chairman of the board through his retirement from Verizon at the end of the year, at which time he will become non-executive […]

  • Ticketfly

    Ticketfly Hackers Stole Data From 27 Million Accounts

    Lowell McAdam is stepping down as CEO of Verizon Communications on Aug. 1, to be replaced by former Ericsson chief exec Hans Vestberg, the telco announced Friday. McAdam, 64, will serve as executive chairman of the board through his retirement from Verizon at the end of the year, at which time he will become non-executive […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad