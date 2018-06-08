Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam to Retire, Hans Vestberg to Take Helm

Lowell McAdam is stepping down as CEO of Verizon Communications on Aug. 1, to be replaced by former Ericsson chief exec Hans Vestberg, the telco announced Friday.

McAdam, 64, will serve as executive chairman of the board through his retirement from Verizon at the end of the year, at which time he will become non-executive chairman. His exit has been widely expected on Wall Street, but observers haven’t had a clear picture of the succession plan.

Now Verizon’s board has made its choice: Vestberg, 52, who joined the company a little over a year ago as CTO and EVP/president of global networks.

“For Verizon, the time for a change in leadership is now, and I am confident that Hans is the right person to bring Verizon through its next chapter,” McAdam said in a statement, calling Vestberg “an energizing force” at the company.

