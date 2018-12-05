×
Los Angeles to Consider Vegan Food Mandate at Theaters

Movie theater concession stand
CREDIT: Mary Altaffer/AP/Shutterstock

A Los Angeles city councilman proposed on Wednesday that the city require movie theaters and sports venues to serve vegan food.

The law would make Los Angeles the first city in the nation to impose such a mandate. At a press conference on the steps of City Hall, councilman Paul Koretz announced the measure alongside representatives from PETA, the Humane League, and the Los Angeles Food Policy Council. The ordinance would require theaters and other “large-scale entertainment venues” that serve food to offer at least one vegan protein option on their menus.

“There’s really no downside to it,” Koretz told Variety. “The change could easily be made in any venue. A movie theater serves hot dogs. They can serve vegan dogs. It’s easy.”

AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the National Association of Theatre Owners.

Many theaters offer vegan popcorn, which is made with canola oil or other vegetable oils, but relatively few offer vegan protein items. In 2016, PETA cited a handful of independent theaters around the country that sell vegan pizza and pasta dishes, and Beyond Burgers.

“We’d like to see vegan nachos, vegan hot dogs — typical cinema fare with a compassionate twist,” said Ben Williamson, a PETA spokesman who attended the press conference. “If you’re going to pay $12 for a box of popcorn, you don’t want any animal to have suffered for it.”

Dodger Stadium already offers vegan hot dogs and Staples Center has a variety of vegan options.

In September, the Los Angeles City Council took steps to ban the sale of fur within city limits.

    Los Angeles to Consider Vegan Food Mandate at Theaters

A Los Angeles city councilman proposed on Wednesday that the city require movie theaters and sports venues to serve vegan food. The law would make Los Angeles the first city in the nation to impose such a mandate. At a press conference on the steps of City Hall, councilman Paul Koretz announced the measure alongside […]

    Does the Government Stand a Chance in AT&T-Time Warner Merger Case?

    Variety Innovate Summit Tackles Hollywood's New World Order

    Troy Carter Talks Prince, Spotify and the Future of Music

    Celebrity-Approved Gifting: 10 Holiday Gifts To Shop From The Stars

    The 9 Best Gifts For 'Star Wars' Fans

