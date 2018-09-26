You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emma Gonzalez, Tiffany Haddish, Regina King, Natalie Portman, Lena Waithe to Be Honored at Variety’s Power of Women

Variety Staff

Variety has announced the honorees for its upcoming Power of Women: Los Angeles. The annual event recognizes some of Hollywood’s most philanthropic women whose efforts have made a significant impact to their chose charities and causes. The luncheon, in partnership with Lifetime Television, will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons on Oct. 12.

The 2018 event will honor activist and gun reform advocate Emma Gonzalez (March for Our Lives), Emmy Award winner Tiffany Haddish (The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company), Emmy Award winning actress Regina King (I Have A Dream Foundation), Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman (Time’s Up), and Emmy Award winning writer-producer-actress Lena Waithe (The Trevor Project). Each of the five honorees will be featured on the Oct. 9 cover of VarietyPower of Women: Los Angeles is tied to the magazine’s annual Women’s Impact Report, which profiles impactful women in the entertainment industry.

“2018 marks the 10th anniversary of Variety’s Power of Women event”, said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and chief revenue officer of Variety. “Once again, we are thrilled to have our founding partner, Lifetime, join us in celebrating our outstanding honorees. For close to 35 years, Lifetime has utilized its powerful platforms and programming to effect positive change and advocate on behalf of women and the issues critical to their lives. We look forward to recognizing the profound impact of this year’s distinguished group of activists, artists, and executives.”

This year’s Moroccanoil Inspiration To Action will be presented to inventor and social entrepreneur Kavita Shukla for her work on FreshPaper. Additionally, Variety’s 2018 EmPOWerment Award will be given to David Linde, CEO of Participant Media, for his role in supporting female executives and filmmakers.

