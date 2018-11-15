×

Variety, PBS SoCal Announce Lineup for Ninth Season of ‘Variety Studio: Actors on Actors’

Variety Staff

Saoirse Ronan Kristen Wiig
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Variety and PBS SoCal have announced the actor lineup and schedule for the ninth season of “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.”

The first two episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series will premiere on PBS SoCal on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. with episodes three and four set to premiere on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org following their premieres.

This season will feature the following actor pairings and conversations: Lady Gaga (A Star is Born) with Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns); Mahershala Ali (Green Book) with John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman); Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place / Mary Poppins Returns) with Hugh Jackman (The Front Runner); Emma Stone (The Favourite) with Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy); Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) with Lupita Nyong’o  (Black Panther); Nicole Kidman (Destroyer/Boy Erased) with Amy Adams (Vice); Charlize Theron (Tully) with Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther); Armie Hammer (On the Basis of Sex / Sorry to Bother You) with Dakota Johnson (Suspiria); Glenn Close (The Wife) with Sam Elliott (A Star is Born); Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) with Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther); Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) with Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Kindergarten Teacher); John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) with Rosamund Pike (A Private War); Felicity Jones (On the Basis of Sex) with Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians).

“In only a few years, Variety’s Actors on Actors has become a become a crucial stop on the road to the Oscars,” said Ramin Setoodeh, New York bureau chief, Variety. “We are delighted to be partnering again with PBS SoCal for a series of illuminating conversations with the bravest actors at the movies this year.”

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” will air on PBS stations across the nation starting in January (check local listings). Variety’s Actors on Actors issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 4 with clips appearing on variety.com starting at the beginning of December presented by Amazon Studios.

“We are proud to once again partner with Variety Studio: Actors on Actors to bring Southern California audiences as well as viewers across the country into the hearts and minds of Hollywood’s most acclaimed talent,” said Andrew Russell, president and CEO, Public Media Group of Southern California. “Being in the business of telling stories that matter, PBS SoCal has a passion for creating smart, original content that captures the spirit of the region. We look forward to bringing viewers these intimate conversations from this incomparable lineup of actors included in this season whom we admire for their work and contribution to their craft.”

    Watch the Magical First Trailer for Disney's 'Dumbo'

    'A Private War' Goes Public With Aviron's Word-of-Mouth Screenings

    WarnerMedia Streaming Service Will Launch Domestically First

    Legendary Denies Report Saudi Fund Mulling $700 Million Investment

    Italy Set to Regulate Theatrical Windows Following Netflix Controversy

    Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Named 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador

