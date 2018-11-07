Variety Tops National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award Nominations With 44

Variety has been nominated for 44 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, besting any other news organization this year. Its haul includes bids for entertainment publication for its “Game Over” issue in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, its website, and print journalist of the year.

New York Bureau Chief Ramin Setoodeh picked up five nominations, including print journalist of the year. He was named entertainment journalist of the year by the Los Angeles Press Club in June at its SoCal Awards, where Variety took home a total of 12 awards. The Press Club also presents the National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

Setoodeh’s other nominations include his coverage of the Matt Lauer and Tom Brokaw sexual harassment scandals with senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister and his interview with Chadwick Boseman and Ryan Coogler about making “Black Panther.” Wagmeister received a total of four nominations.

Variety’s graphics department, including creative director Robert Festino and deputy design director Jennie Chang, also received five nominations.

“We are so damn proud of our Variety team and the fact that we hauled in 44 nominations for all the hard work produced by our outstanding reporters, critics and editors,” says Variety’s co-editor-in-chiefs Claudia Eller and Andrew Wallenstein.

Executive editor, film & media, Brent Lang nabbed four nominations: one for general news (‘The Dark Tower’: Clashing Visions, Brutal Test Screenings Plagued Journey to Big Screen”); one for celebrity feature (“Keira Knightley on ‘Colette,’ Pushing for Social Change, and if She’ll Ever Direct”); and two for industry feature under 1,000 words (“Do Media Chiefs Deserve the Lavish Pay Packages They Rake In?” with David Lieberman, and “Judgment Day: Harvey Weinstein Scandal Could Finally Change Hollywood’s Culture of Secrecy” with Wagmeister).

Chief film critic Owen Gleiberman and TV critics Daniel D’Addario and Caroline Framke were nominated for critic of the year in their respective media. Gleiberman was also nominatinated for his commentaries.

Senior TV editor Brian Steinberg picked up three nominations: two for business reporting (““Inside Late-Night TV’s Ever-Expanding Content Factory” and “Killing Mr. Whipple: TV Will Test Exit From Traditional Commercials”) and one for personality profile (“CNN Made Primetime Panels Popular. Chris Cuomo Hopes to Avoid Them”).

Variety’s podcasts picked up some bids: senior editor Ted Johnson’s talk with former Vice President Al Gore on PopPolitics With Variety’s Ted Johnson; awards editor Kristopher Tapley’s Playback podcast interview with Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan; executive editor, TV, Debra Birnbaum’s talk with “Leftovers” and “Fargo” star Carrie Coon; and legit editor Gordon Cox’s Stagecraft podcast interview with “Angels in America” star Andrew Garfield.

The Variety video team was also honored with noms for Preston Northrop, Stuart Oldham, Nicholas Stango and Meredith Woerner for the short documentary series “That’s Life” and the hard/breaking news video interview of Tom Brokaw’s accuser Linda Vester.

Other Variety staff receiving nominations are co-editor-in-chief Wallenstein for his commentary “How FANG left the Media Snakebitten”; VP, executive editor Steven Gaydos; senior music editor Jem Aswad; senior editor Terry Flores; senior TV writer Daniel Holloway; managing editor, TV, Cynthia Littleton; deputy awards and features editor Jenelle Riley; and feature editors Malina Saval and Chris Willman. Variety.com staff receiving nominations are Maane Khatchatourian and Alex Stedman.

Winners will be announced at an awards gala on Dec. 2 at the Crystal Ballroom at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

Also being honored that night will be legendary comedian Carol Burnett with the Legend Award for lifetime achievements and contributions to society; ABC 7’s George Pennacchio with the Luminary Award for career achievement; author Michael Connelly with the Distinguished Storyteller Award for excellence in storytelling outside of journalism; and the late Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold with the Impact Award for journalism that makes a difference.