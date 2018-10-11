Variety Hires Drew Miles to Lead Branded Content

Variety has named senior sales and marketing executive Drew Miles VP of global brand partnerships for Variety Content Studio.

In his new role, Miles will work out of Variety’s New York City office to lead the Variety Content Studio sales initiative, reporting to group publisher and CRO Michelle Sobrino-Stearns.

“We are thrilled to welcome Drew Miles to Variety,” said Sobrino-Stearns. “His vast experience in cross-platform selling and brand storytelling will help us accelerate substantial growth.”

In the past, Miles has been a senior sales and marketing executive for well-known brands such as Advertising Age/Creativity, Variety, PROMAX & BDA, the New York Times, Oprah.com/OWN, and the Huffington Post. He’s structured successful content partnerships with brands such as Starbucks, State Farm, P&G, HBO, CNBC, Universal Pictures, Verizon, Unilever, Microsoft, Absolut, Johnson & Johnson, Prudential, J.P. Morgan Chase, PepsiCo, Kraft, Hasbro, General Mills, and Cricket Wireless.

“I’m very passionate about collaborating with brands to connect with audiences on a deeper emotional level using the power of visual storytelling. Now I get to tap into the creative power and global scale of the Variety Content Studio and PMC to deliver world class and compelling narratives for brands who want to reach a loyal and influential audience of both entertainment business leaders and enthusiasts,” said Miles. “I’m excited to be back home at Variety to build on the current success of the content studio.”

He joins Variety from Upworthy, where he specialized in brand storytelling.

Miles served as a mentor for over 15 years at Mindful Harlem in New York, where he is still an active board member. He earned a graduate degree in entertainment studies from USC’s Annenberg School of Communications, as well as an undergraduate degree from Northwestern University.

