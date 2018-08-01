Variety Honored for Marketing Achievement of the Year at PR World Awards

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Variety Logo on Yellow
CREDIT: Variety

Variety was named gold winner at the PR World Awards for marketing achievement of the year. The ceremony was held in San Francisco on July 30. The award recognizes marketing teams that reach audiences with their brand in innovative ways.

Variety was recognized for its ability to stay ahead of industry trends by adapting new technologies and content formats, such as the development of custom content with the Variety Content Studio, its various podcasts, influencer social media takeovers, leadership summits, and celebrity events. The award also celebrated two recent Variety ad campaigns titled “Truthtelling” and “I Vote, I Read Variety.”

“We are happy and proud that PR World Awards honored our talented and dedicated marketing team,” said Variety chief marketing officer Dea Lawrence. “Our mission is to continue to innovate so that our iconic brand will flourish for another 113 years.”

The org named C-4 Analytics as the silver winner, followed by Evergage, JKG Group, and SE2 as bronze winners.

The PR World Awards program recognizes public relations, marketing, corporate communications, investor relations, and business development professionals, teams, departments, and achievements from every major industry in the world. It is part of the SVUS Awards recognition program.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Biz

  • Leslie Moonves

    USC School of Cinematic Arts Suspends Leslie Moonves From Board

    Variety was named gold winner at the PR World Awards for marketing achievement of the year. The ceremony was held in San Francisco on July 30. The award recognizes marketing teams that reach audiences with their brand in innovative ways. Variety was recognized for its ability to stay ahead of industry trends by adapting new […]

  • Variety Logo on Yellow

    Variety Honored for Marketing Achievement of the Year at PR World Awards

    Variety was named gold winner at the PR World Awards for marketing achievement of the year. The ceremony was held in San Francisco on July 30. The award recognizes marketing teams that reach audiences with their brand in innovative ways. Variety was recognized for its ability to stay ahead of industry trends by adapting new […]

  • Drake

    Universal Music Group: What's Behind Vivendi's Selloff Plan?

    Variety was named gold winner at the PR World Awards for marketing achievement of the year. The ceremony was held in San Francisco on July 30. The award recognizes marketing teams that reach audiences with their brand in innovative ways. Variety was recognized for its ability to stay ahead of industry trends by adapting new […]

  • National Amusements-CBS Battle Will Continue Despite

    National Amusements-CBS Battle Will Continue Despite Moonves Crisis

    Variety was named gold winner at the PR World Awards for marketing achievement of the year. The ceremony was held in San Francisco on July 30. The award recognizes marketing teams that reach audiences with their brand in innovative ways. Variety was recognized for its ability to stay ahead of industry trends by adapting new […]

  • Leslie Moonves, President and CEO of

    Wall Street Sees 'Cloud' Over CBS Until Leslie Moonves Situation Resolved

    Variety was named gold winner at the PR World Awards for marketing achievement of the year. The ceremony was held in San Francisco on July 30. The award recognizes marketing teams that reach audiences with their brand in innovative ways. Variety was recognized for its ability to stay ahead of industry trends by adapting new […]

  • Shari RedstoneAllen & Company Sun Valley

    Leslie Moonves Allegations Could Clear Path for Shari Redstone's Next Moves

    Variety was named gold winner at the PR World Awards for marketing achievement of the year. The ceremony was held in San Francisco on July 30. The award recognizes marketing teams that reach audiences with their brand in innovative ways. Variety was recognized for its ability to stay ahead of industry trends by adapting new […]

  • Ronan Farrow New Yorker

    Ronan Farrow Reveals How He Landed the Leslie Moonves Exposé

    Variety was named gold winner at the PR World Awards for marketing achievement of the year. The ceremony was held in San Francisco on July 30. The award recognizes marketing teams that reach audiences with their brand in innovative ways. Variety was recognized for its ability to stay ahead of industry trends by adapting new […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad