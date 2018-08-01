Variety Honored for Marketing Achievement of the Year at PR World Awards

Variety was named gold winner at the PR World Awards for marketing achievement of the year. The ceremony was held in San Francisco on July 30. The award recognizes marketing teams that reach audiences with their brand in innovative ways.

Variety was recognized for its ability to stay ahead of industry trends by adapting new technologies and content formats, such as the development of custom content with the Variety Content Studio, its various podcasts, influencer social media takeovers, leadership summits, and celebrity events. The award also celebrated two recent Variety ad campaigns titled “Truthtelling” and “I Vote, I Read Variety.”

“We are happy and proud that PR World Awards honored our talented and dedicated marketing team,” said Variety chief marketing officer Dea Lawrence. “Our mission is to continue to innovate so that our iconic brand will flourish for another 113 years.”

The org named C-4 Analytics as the silver winner, followed by Evergage, JKG Group, and SE2 as bronze winners.

The PR World Awards program recognizes public relations, marketing, corporate communications, investor relations, and business development professionals, teams, departments, and achievements from every major industry in the world. It is part of the SVUS Awards recognition program.