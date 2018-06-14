Variety’s Cannes Lions Studio Returns for Second Year

Variety returns to the Riviera for a second year for its Variety Cannes Lions Studio. This year’s studio is presented by Inscape with support from iSpot.tv and features thought-leaders in branding, storytelling, and audience engagement. The three-day interview studio will uncover trends and strategies in entertainment marketing and advertising, including how creativity and data is driving the industry forward.

“The rapid transformation in TV, entertainment and advertising is bringing about a new era of transparency, accountability, and capability,” said Jodie McAfee, SVP of sales and marketing for Inscape.tv, the ACR data company with glass-level TV data from 8.5 million TVs. “We are thrilled to partner with Variety’s Cannes Lions Studio bringing together leading CMOs, studio and agency executives to expand the conversations reshaping all parts of our industry.”

Some of the notable executives who will be participating in the interviews include global CMO of Burger King Fernando Machado, eBay CMO Suzy Deering, Hulu CMO Kelly Campbell, Jeff Goodby of Goodby Silverstein and Associates, actor and producer Lena Waithe, Omnicom Group CEO Jonathan Nelson, Conde Nast Entertainment president Dawn Ostroff, Citi CMO Jennifer Breithaupt, founder and CEO of iSpot.tv Sean Muller, McAfee, and more.

“This year, for the first time ever, TV networks and advertisers are transacting ad buys based on business outcomes,” Muller said. “The conversations in the Variety studios will mark some important points in the history of advertising.”

Additionally, Variety will partner with United Talent Agency once more for an exclusive CMO dinner atop the Radisson Blu Hotel overlooking the Port de Cannes. Many of the top CMOs at Cannes Lions will be in attendance.

Immediately following the CMO dinner, Variety and VideoAmp will partner again to present the “Better Together” after party.

“Tectonic consolidation in the media industry, coupled with brands reinventing how they invest in technology and advertising, makes it clear that TV and Digital are better together — from strategy and planning to measurement and attribution,” said Jay Prasad, chief strategy officer at VideoAmp. “Our partnership with Variety, which has championed convergence across TV and digital for years, has empowered us to express that in content, creative, and one-of-a-kind activations at Cannes this year.”

Cannes Lions starts Monday, June 18.