UTA Sells Minority Stake to Investcorp and PSP Investments

Cynthia Littleton

UTA has sold minority stakes in the agency to private equity outfits PSP Investments and Investcorp.

The goal is to provide a capital infusion to the agency to allow for expansion “in a time of change and innovation in content creation and distribution,” the agency said.

In April 2015, UTA sold a minority stake in the agency to investor Jeffrey Ubben and acquired music-focused Agency Group. In early 2014 it bought the TV news-centric agency N.S. Bienstock, which was rebranded UTA News and Broadcast.

UTA’s sale follow the entry of private equity giants TPG and Silver Lake as majority owners of CAA and Endeavor, respectively, during the past decade. The latest round of investment in UTA values the company at around $700 million-$800 million, according to industry sources.

“This is a transformative event for UTA,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said. “There has never been a greater moment of change and opportunity in our industry for artists, creators and companies like ours. We were deliberate about finding the right investment partners who recognize UTA as a business that puts clients first, exemplifies a collaborative and diverse culture, and is focused long term on capitalizing on the unique opportunities that disruption and transformation provide. We found that in Investcorp and PSP Investments.”

  • Jay Sures David Kramer UTA

    UTA Sells Minority Stake to Investcorp and PSP Investments

  • Benny Blanco arrives at the 60th

    Benny Blanco, Mike Will Made-It, More to Be Honored at Songs of Hope Event

  • Art Doesn't Pay: New Frame.io Series

    Art Doesn't Pay: New Frame.io Series Reveals Filmmakers’ Real Motivations

  Warner Music Group Sells Its Entire Stake in Spotify

    Warner Music Group Sells Its Entire Stake in Spotify

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Spotify Stock Sale, Streaming Bump Drive Warner Music Group's Third Quarter

  • Lenny Dykstra

    Lenny Dykstra Files Lawsuit Against CAA Over Failed Series

