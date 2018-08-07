UTA Sells Minority Stake to Investcorp and PSP Investments

UTA has sold minority stakes in the agency to private equity outfits PSP Investments and Investcorp.

The goal is to provide a capital infusion to the agency to allow for expansion “in a time of change and innovation in content creation and distribution,” the agency said.

In April 2015, UTA sold a minority stake in the agency to investor Jeffrey Ubben and acquired music-focused Agency Group. In early 2014 it bought the TV news-centric agency N.S. Bienstock, which was rebranded UTA News and Broadcast.

UTA’s sale follow the entry of private equity giants TPG and Silver Lake as majority owners of CAA and Endeavor, respectively, during the past decade. The latest round of investment in UTA values the company at around $700 million-$800 million, according to industry sources.

“This is a transformative event for UTA,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said. “There has never been a greater moment of change and opportunity in our industry for artists, creators and companies like ours. We were deliberate about finding the right investment partners who recognize UTA as a business that puts clients first, exemplifies a collaborative and diverse culture, and is focused long term on capitalizing on the unique opportunities that disruption and transformation provide. We found that in Investcorp and PSP Investments.”

