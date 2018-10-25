UTA Promotes Nine to Agent, One to Executive

UTA has promoted nine agents and one executive across nine divisions in Los Angeles and New York, the agency announced on Thursday.

Jed Baker and Milorad Dragicevic are now agents in television literary; Jonathan Beckerman in television talent; Houston Costa in talent; Addison Duffy in media rights; J.B. Fitzgerald in alternative/news & broadcasting; Anna Flickinger in motion picture literary; Jacob Luftglass in comedy touring; Jamie Kaye-Phillips in theater; and Ron Kadykowski is an executive in business affairs.

Among the 17 agents promoted at UTA in the past year, over half identify as female and more than a third as people of color, the agency noted.

“We are proud to celebrate this latest group of agents and coordinators taking the next step in their careers at UTA,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Attracting talented, innovative people to UTA is the backbone that supports our growth and success and what makes our culture strong. These promotions are not just a celebration of our colleagues’ milestones, but solidifies our commitment to developing another generation of leaders in our industry.”

All of the promoted agents worked as assistants as part of UTA’s Agent Training program. Baker, Dragicevic, Beckerman, Duffy, Fitzgerald, Flickinger, and Luftglass follow UTA’s longstanding tradition of beginning in the agency’s mailroom.

Additionally, 21 assistants across five offices in music, motion picture literary, television talent, television literary, talent, podcasting, digital talent, marketing, alternative, theater, speakers, UTA IQ, and human resources have been promoted to coordinator.