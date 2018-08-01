USC School of Cinematic Arts Suspends Leslie Moonves From Board

In light of the recent allegations against Leslie Moonves, the USC School of Cinematic Arts has released a statement announcing its decision to suspend the CBS CEO from their Board of Councilors.

In a statement, the school says: “The USC School of Cinematic Arts has suspended Les Moonves from its Board of Councilors. The School takes the recent allegations very seriously and will discuss further action when the Board convenes in October.”

USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism also announced Wednesday morning that it would hold off on using the media center’s current title, “The Julie Chen/Leslie Moonves and CBS Media Center,” for the time being until the investigation against Moonves has concluded. Refraining from using the title was at the behest of Moonves and Chen, according to Annenberg.

USC Annenberg Media posted the news on Twitter: “USC Annenberg has announced that in light of sexual misconduct allegations facing Leslie Moonves, the school will suspned use of the media center’s name until the investigation concludes. The school said Moonves and his wife, Julie Chen, requested the change.”

USC was not the only one to comment on Moonves Wednesday morning, as Time’s Up proclaimed that “we are watching.” The organization said in a statement on Twitter that “we expect a full, transparent and expedient investigation. Now.”

“Six women have courageously shared their stories and accused CBS CEO Les Moonves of sexual harassment and assault,” Time’s Up wrote. “We believe you. We are with you.”