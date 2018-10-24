Universal Music Group Names Jaime Weston Executive VP of Consumer Marketing

Universal Music Group today announced that Jaime Weston has been named executive vice president of consumer marketing, effective immediately.

According to the announcement, in the newly created role, Weston will develop targeted marketing strategies to grow the global audience for UMG’s artists across platforms, products and initiatives. In addition, Weston will develop a consumer engagement platform to drive insights and guide consumer marketing initiatives as well as provide UMG’s labels, business units and territories with invaluable consumer insights. She reports to Dave Rocco, executive VP of Creative.

Before joining UMG, Weston served as senior VP of marketing for the National Football League, where she led the strategic direction and management of the NFL brand and league marketing efforts, including the NFL’s creative department, fan strategy, advertising, entertainment initiatives and brand management. Projects she oversaw there include a series of Super Bowl campaigns including “Dirty Dancing”-inspired “Touchdown Celebrations” with Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. and “Super Bowl Babies” featuring a surprise performance from Seal. Prior to the NFL, Weston spent 10 years in various marketing roles encompassing e-commerce, public relations and advertising within the apparel and publishing Industries.

In making the announcement, Rocco said, “At Universal Music, we’re continuing to expand the very definition of a music company by providing artists with a broad range of services that go far beyond those traditionally offered by a record label. With Jaime’s expertise and experience, there is enormous potential to build a stronger relationship with consumers, market directly to audiences around the world and position our artists for even greater success.”

“There is nothing more unifying today than the emotional power of music,” Weston said. “People are listening to more music more than ever before through countless new experiences, opening up nearly limitless opportunities for UMG’s artists.”