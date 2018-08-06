Universal Music Group and Lionsgate Sign Multi-Year TV Deal

Variety Staff

Universal Music Group
Lionsgate and Universal Music Group signed a multiyear first-look television deal under which the companies will develop original scripted and unscripted television projects drawn from UMG’s portfolio of labels, artists and music, the companies announced today.

The agreement will see Lionsgate and Polygram Entertainment — UMG’s film and television production and development division — working together “to combine the artistry, stories and recordings from the music company’s legendary labels including Capitol, Def Jam, Interscope, Island, Republic, Universal Music Nashville, Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Verve, Motown and Blue Note” to produce premium programming, according to the announcement. In addition, UMG will produce soundtrack albums associated with projects created under the agreement.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Universal Music Group, one of the world’s most innovative music companies and home to some of the greatest musical talent and recordings in existence,” said Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “With Polygram, UMG has produced award-winning films and we can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together in television. We see so much opportunity for storytelling in the talent and properties that UMG represents, and we look forward to working together to bring these incredible stories to life in a way that resonates with a global audience.”

“We’re excited to partner with Lionsgate, one of the premiere entertainment companies in the world, to create an unmatched opportunity for our artists and labels and the stories they inspire, as well as draw from the goldmine of genres, time periods and legendary figures represented by our rich and storied catalog,” said Michele Anthony, executive VP of UMG. “Polygram has quickly become a home for Hollywood’s brightest creators and this partnership is a significant step in our television and audiovisual strategy, as well as our evolution as a global media company.”

“I’ve long respected Lionsgate for the incredible film and television projects they’ve brought to audiences around the world,” said David Blackman, UMG’s head of film and television, development and production. “There’s never been a more exciting time to be in the music space and I feel fortunate to be at a company that is uniquely positioned at the intersection of film, television and music with an unrivaled roster of artists who continue to impact culture globally.”

The two companies have previously collaborated on film scores and soundtracks including “La La Land” and “Divergent” (both Interscope) and “Hunger Games” (Republic).

