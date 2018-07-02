Ultra Music Launches Nordic Operation

Long-running dance-music label Ultra Records today announced the launch of a Scandinavian operation, to be helmed by veteran exec Michel Petré and based in Stockholm. Petré (pictured above, left) started his music career 44 years ago in one of Stockholm’s first import record stores and has held senior positions at Edel Music, Ministry of Sound and for the past 13 years at Family Tree Music, which he co-owns and was recently acquired by Sony Music. According to the announcement, Petré will be strengthening artist signings and finding new talent from the Nordics as well as hits from abroad.

Patrick Moxey, Ultra CEO and founder (pictured above, right), said, “Michel has a fantastic track record for finding new talent and cigars. I’m so pleased that he’s joining the Ultra family as his services are a great boost to our knowledge and access to Scandanavian music and beyond.”

“I’m thrilled and excited to start a new chapter in my career,” Petré said. “To be working for one of the best music labels such as Ultra is an honor. I’ve known Patrick Moxey for well over 20 years and I’m truly grateful to get the possibility to work with him and his great team.”

New York-based Ultra was founded in 1995 by Moxey and is in a strategic alliance with Sony Music. The label’s current roster includes Kygo, Steve Aoki, Sofi Tukker, Bakermat, Klingande, Black Coffee, Flosstradamus, and over the years has released music by Tiësto, deadmau5, Kaskade, Avicii, David Guetta, Pitbull and others.