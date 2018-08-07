City of West Hollywood Calls for Removal of Trump’s Walk of Fame Star

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trump Walk of Fame star
CREDIT: Kirby Lee via AP

The City of West Hollywood is advocating for the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the authorized removal, that is.

West Hollywood’s city council voted on Monday in favor of eliminating the president’s star from the popular tourist destination. The decision was unanimous, on the grounds that Trump has made transgressions toward minorities — particularly women and immigrants.

Trump’s star has been on the famous street since 2007, when Trump was honored for his work on Miss Universe pageants and NBC’s long-running business competition show “The Apprentice.” The star recently suffered a major blow when a vandal destroyed it with a pickaxe. The city council referenced the attack as further grounds for removal.

“Starting with the 2016 presidential election, a number of disturbing instances concerning Mr. Trump’s treatment of women came to light,” the statement reads. “Similar to how certain members of the entertainment community have been removed from the Academy of Motion Pictures, due to their actions toward women, reflecting a stance on their values by the Academy, this is an opportunity for decision-makers to take a stand on their values in support of women and against disturbing treatment of women. It should be noted that Mr. Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame has been destroyed in the past, and has been replaced by the City of Los Angeles using taxpayer funds.”

Related

While the City of West Hollywood published the resolution, the decision ultimately lies in the hands of the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, who said in a statement to Variety that there are currently “no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

“Once we receive a communication from the City of West Hollywood, it will be referred to our Executive Committee for consideration at their next meeting,” said Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The West Hollywood City Council does not have jurisdiction over the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

West Hollywood’s motion also cites the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” audio of Trump profanely boasting about when he “moved on” a woman “like a bitch,” among other grievances. The full list includes Trump’s immigration policy separating migrant families at the U.S. border, his denial of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, his remarks on climate change and withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, his treatment of the transgender community, and his plans to reallocate funds from HIV/AIDS research to instead support his “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

More Biz

  • Trump Walk of Fame star

    City of West Hollywood Calls for Removal of Trump's Walk of Fame Star

    The City of West Hollywood is advocating for the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the authorized removal, that is. West Hollywood’s city council voted on Monday in favor of eliminating the president’s star from the popular tourist destination. The decision was unanimous, on the grounds that Trump has […]

  • Timur Bekmambetov Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: Director Timur Bekmambetov Talks 'Screenlife' Technology Push, U.S.-Russia Divide

    The City of West Hollywood is advocating for the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the authorized removal, that is. West Hollywood’s city council voted on Monday in favor of eliminating the president’s star from the popular tourist destination. The decision was unanimous, on the grounds that Trump has […]

  • UTA

    UTA Sells Minority Stake to Investcorp and PSP Investments

    The City of West Hollywood is advocating for the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the authorized removal, that is. West Hollywood’s city council voted on Monday in favor of eliminating the president’s star from the popular tourist destination. The decision was unanimous, on the grounds that Trump has […]

  • Benny Blanco arrives at the 60th

    Benny Blanco, Mike Will Made-It, More to Be Honored at Songs of Hope Event

    The City of West Hollywood is advocating for the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the authorized removal, that is. West Hollywood’s city council voted on Monday in favor of eliminating the president’s star from the popular tourist destination. The decision was unanimous, on the grounds that Trump has […]

  • Art Doesn't Pay: New Frame.io Series

    Art Doesn't Pay: New Frame.io Series Reveals Filmmakers’ Real Motivations

    The City of West Hollywood is advocating for the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the authorized removal, that is. West Hollywood’s city council voted on Monday in favor of eliminating the president’s star from the popular tourist destination. The decision was unanimous, on the grounds that Trump has […]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Warner Music Group Sells Its Entire Stake in Spotify

    The City of West Hollywood is advocating for the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the authorized removal, that is. West Hollywood’s city council voted on Monday in favor of eliminating the president’s star from the popular tourist destination. The decision was unanimous, on the grounds that Trump has […]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Spotify Stock Sale, Streaming Bump Drive Warner Music Group's Third Quarter

    The City of West Hollywood is advocating for the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the authorized removal, that is. West Hollywood’s city council voted on Monday in favor of eliminating the president’s star from the popular tourist destination. The decision was unanimous, on the grounds that Trump has […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad