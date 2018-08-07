City of West Hollywood Calls for Removal of Trump’s Walk of Fame Star

The City of West Hollywood is advocating for the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the authorized removal, that is.

West Hollywood’s city council voted on Monday in favor of eliminating the president’s star from the popular tourist destination. The decision was unanimous, on the grounds that Trump has made transgressions toward minorities — particularly women and immigrants.

Trump’s star has been on the famous street since 2007, when Trump was honored for his work on Miss Universe pageants and NBC’s long-running business competition show “The Apprentice.” The star recently suffered a major blow when a vandal destroyed it with a pickaxe. The city council referenced the attack as further grounds for removal.

“Starting with the 2016 presidential election, a number of disturbing instances concerning Mr. Trump’s treatment of women came to light,” the statement reads. “Similar to how certain members of the entertainment community have been removed from the Academy of Motion Pictures, due to their actions toward women, reflecting a stance on their values by the Academy, this is an opportunity for decision-makers to take a stand on their values in support of women and against disturbing treatment of women. It should be noted that Mr. Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame has been destroyed in the past, and has been replaced by the City of Los Angeles using taxpayer funds.”

While the City of West Hollywood published the resolution, the decision ultimately lies in the hands of the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, who said in a statement to Variety that there are currently “no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

“Once we receive a communication from the City of West Hollywood, it will be referred to our Executive Committee for consideration at their next meeting,” said Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The West Hollywood City Council does not have jurisdiction over the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

West Hollywood’s motion also cites the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” audio of Trump profanely boasting about when he “moved on” a woman “like a bitch,” among other grievances. The full list includes Trump’s immigration policy separating migrant families at the U.S. border, his denial of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, his remarks on climate change and withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, his treatment of the transgender community, and his plans to reallocate funds from HIV/AIDS research to instead support his “zero tolerance” immigration policy.