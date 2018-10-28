Hollywood Calls for Gun Control, Urges Voting in Wake of Synagogue Massacre

Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, the worst attack ever in the U.S. to target the Jewish community, has caused an outpouring of grief and rage among notable figures in entertainment.

The shooter, identified as Robert D. Bowers, was reportedly shouting anti-Semitic slurs as he opened fire, killing 11 congregants and wounding four police officers and two other people. Bowers surrendered to police after being injured by gunfire.

The shooting came just one day after Cesar Sayoc was arrested for targeting Democratic political and entertainment figures with mail bombs, including Robert De Niro, the Obamas, and the Clintons. The mail bombs heightened partisan tensions in the lead-up to the Nov. 6 election.

In addition to their condolences for the victims and their families, many people accused President Donald Trump of fueling the fire, and emphasized the need to vote. Some raised the question of how much Fox News is contributing to the current climate.

Rob Reiner tweeted that he feared “more and more incidents of terrorists feeling emboldened.”

As long as Trump takes no responsibility for his part in inciting violence, which he will never do, we will see more and more incidents of terrorists feeling emboldened by tacit permission. A check must be placed on this soulless man. Nov.6 VOTE!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 27, 2018

Julianne Moore called for “better gun laws, better leaders.”

Rabbi Myers is right: #WeDeserveBetter. Better gun laws, better leaders who will stand up for public safety, not the interests of the NRA. On Nov. 6, let’s elect Gun Sense Candidates who will do just that. Find them here: https://t.co/n0s210zcLchttps://t.co/ORMEwaEbB5 — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 28, 2018

“The entire country grieves with you,” Cher wrote.

My 💔Goes Out To Families

Of those Woundef Or Worse,At The Tree Of Life Synagogue. I Don’t Know If Words Can Help Broken💔’s So Soon After a Tragedy Of This Epic Proportion⁉️Wanted You To Know The Entire Country Grieves With You.

💋Respectfully

Cher — Cher (@cher) October 28, 2018

Whitney Cummings reminded, “If you are heartbroken about what happened today, vote”

If you are heartbroken about what happened today, vote. https://t.co/gfyCiARbUC — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 27, 2018

Viola Davis sent her prayers to the synagogue, asking “Who are we?”

Prayers to Tree of Life Synagogue. Where are we? Who are we? — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 28, 2018

Amy Schumer said, “My heart is broken…”

Gal Gadot said, “All of humanity is connected to the same tree of life.”

All of humanity is connected to the same tree of life.

My heart is broken and goes out to the families in Pennsylvania. May we all be free to embrace each other, spirit and soul. pic.twitter.com/XeEl8G3bTS — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 28, 2018

Chef, TV host, and hunger activist Jose Andres said, “Today we are all Jewish” and advocated for “laws that keep weapons away from bad people.”