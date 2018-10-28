Hollywood Calls for Gun Control, Urges Voting in Wake of Synagogue Massacre

Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, the worst attack ever in the U.S. to target the Jewish community, has caused an outpouring of grief and rage among notable figures in entertainment.
The shooter, identified as Robert D. Bowers, was reportedly shouting anti-Semitic slurs as he opened fire, killing 11 congregants and wounding four police officers and two other people. Bowers surrendered to police after being injured by gunfire.
The shooting came just one day after Cesar Sayoc was arrested for targeting Democratic political and entertainment figures with mail bombs, including Robert De Niro, the Obamas, and the Clintons. The mail bombs heightened partisan tensions in the lead-up to the Nov. 6 election.
In addition to their condolences for the victims and their families, many people accused President Donald Trump of fueling the fire, and emphasized the need to vote. Some raised the question of how much Fox News is contributing to the current climate.
Rob Reiner tweeted that he feared “more and more incidents of terrorists feeling emboldened.”
Julianne Moore called for “better gun laws, better leaders.”
“The entire country grieves with you,” Cher wrote.
Whitney Cummings reminded, “If you are heartbroken about what happened today, vote”
Viola Davis sent her prayers to the synagogue, asking “Who are we?”
Amy Schumer said, “My heart is broken…”
Gal Gadot said, “All of humanity is connected to the same tree of life.”
Chef, TV host, and hunger activist Jose Andres said, “Today we are all Jewish” and advocated for “laws that keep weapons away from bad people.”