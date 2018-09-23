Time’s Up to Stage National Walkout to Support Brett Kavanaugh Accuser

Time’s Up has called for a national walkout in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

“Survivors must be heard. Wear black and join the national walkout on Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” Time’s Up posted on Twitter.

The statement encouraged the use of the hashtag #BelieveWomen to show support for the walkout on social media.

Survivors must be heard. Wear black and join the national walkout on Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. https://t.co/XcLucrziMJ #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/s3RQY40Mf5 — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) September 23, 2018

The move follows Time’s Up’s earlier statement on Kavanaugh, urging the U.S. Senate to postpone any vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination until Ford’s allegations are thoroughly investigated.

“Listen to Christine Blasey Ford,” the statement concluded. “A woman’s experience should never be valued less than a man’s career.”

If this moment in time feels strangely familiar, it’s because it is. Listen to Christine Blasey Ford. A woman's experience should never be valued less than a man’s career. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/eRoiHz5PNF — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) September 17, 2018

Ford has faced extreme backlash since she revealed her identity, and her family has reportedly gone into hiding after she received death threats and was doxxed. Ford’s allegations stem from when she and Kavanaugh attended neighboring high schools in Maryland. She says he pinned her to a bed while drunk at a house party and attempted to remove her clothes. Kavanaugh’s most recent refutation of the accusations uses his calendar from 1982 and its lack of a note regarding the party as evidence backing up his denial.

On Saturday, Ford agreed to testify before Congress, with the date set for Thursday. Whether she would testify was initially in question, as the Committee requested she be available Monday, but Ford said she wouldn’t be able to come to Washington D.C. until later in the week. Ford has also requested extra security measures, and the details of the agreement are still pending.

On Sept. 14, 65 women who know Kavanaugh signed a letter of support for Kavanaugh, claiming that he has always acted honorably towards women. Last week, 200 women, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who attended Ford’s high school, Holton-Arms, were signatories on a letter supporting Ford: “Dr. Blasey Ford’s experience is all too consistent with stories we heard and lived while attending Holton. Many of us are survivors ourselves.”