NYPD Investigating Suspicious Packages at Time Warner Center

The New York Police Department is investigating additional suspicious packages at the Time Warner Center Mall, which houses the New York offices of CNN, among other companies.

A spokesperson with the NYPD told Variety that the bomb squad was called to the scene, as a precautionary measure, to look into a pair of unattended packages that were left at the mall.

Two NYPD officials told NBC News that the packages do not match the bomb package that was sent to the CNN office on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for CNN did not immediately respond to request for comment.

On Wednesday, the discovery of a suspicious package found inside CNN’s mailroom caused the evacuation of its New York offices. The news came just hours after packages containing pipe bombs were found to have been sent to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

The package found at CNN on Wednesday “appeared to be a live explosive” containing wires and pipe, said NYPD commissioner James O’Neill. The package contained an envelope filled with white powder, which on Thursday was revealed to be not dangerous.

More to come…