Tim Pithouse Joins the Orchard to Lead Artist & Label Services

The Orchard has named Tim Pithouse Global Head of Artist & Label Services effective November 1, the Sony-owned company announced today.

According to the announcement, Pithouse will be responsible for expanding the company’s Artist & Label Services capabilities around the world. Based in New York, he will establish a presence for his team in all key markets, and leverage his expertise in developing and marketing artists internationally. He will report to Orchard CEO Brad Navin.

Pithouse joins The Orchard from Sony Music Australia, where he served as General Manager, International Marketing and Artist Development. He began with Sony Music in 2006 as a digital services account manager and over the years has held a number of roles in marketing and artist development within the company. Over the years he has worked on the Australian campaigns for artists including Alicia Keys, Amy Shark, Calvin Harris, Daft Punk, David Bowie, Future, George Ezra, Khalid, Mark Ronson, P!nk, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Travis Scott, Tash Sultana and others. Prior to joining Sony Music, Pithouse held roles at EMAP Australia, Next Publishing and Granada in the UK.

Stated Pithouse, “I look forward to working with the many skilled executives at The Orchard around the world to build a fantastic new artist-focused division that further expands the company’s global service offerings. My focus is on building careers and driving artist awareness internationally, and I look forward to helping provide The Orchard’s artists and labels with highly effective, efficient and creative solutions for reaching fan bases worldwide.”