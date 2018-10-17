You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ticketmaster Acquires Blockchain Ticketing Company Upgraded

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ticketmaster

Blockchain is coming, whether anyone understands it or not, and the drumbeat drew a bit closer this morning when Ticketmaster, the world’s largest ticketing company and a division of Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment business, announced that it has acquired Upgraded, a blockchain technology company servicing the live events industry. According to the announcement, Upgraded converts traditional tickets into secure interactive digital assets protected by blockchain, “providing event creators with more control and visibility over ticket distribution, and protecting fans against fraudulent tickets.”

“Upgraded’s unique approach leverages blockchain technology combined with dynamic, encrypted barcodes to prevent fraud often associated with paper or pdf-based tickets,” the announcement continues. “The solution can be implemented without requiring a venue to replace existing access control hardware.”

The technology will be integrated with the company’s other recent efforts to streamline and secure the ticketing process, including Presence, Verified Fan and the facial-recognition tool Blink Identity.

Ticketmaster is the unquestioned leader in live event ticketing and is the perfect platform for us to bring the unique promise of blockchain to millions of fans,” said Sandy Khaund, Founder and CEO of Upgraded. “Upgraded leverages Blockchain to maximize trust for ticket holders, give control and flexibility to content owners, and data to teams and performers.”

“Ticketmaster is constantly exploring emerging technologies, and there aren’t many that have the unique possibilities of blockchain,” said Justin Burleigh, Chief Product Officer at Ticketmaster, North America. “We’re excited to have Upgraded join the team as we continue to focus on providing the world’s leading identity-based ticketing platform to fans, artists, and our clients.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Digital

  • Ticketmaster Acquires Blockchain Ticketing Company Upgraded

    Ticketmaster Acquires Blockchain Ticketing Company Upgraded

    Blockchain is coming, whether anyone understands it or not, and the drumbeat drew a bit closer this morning when Ticketmaster, the world’s largest ticketing company and a division of Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment business, announced that it has acquired Upgraded, a blockchain technology company servicing the live events industry. According to the announcement, Upgraded converts […]

  • Steve Cousineau, Sarah Amos, Robin Chacko

    Hollywood's New Leaders 2018: Digital

    Blockchain is coming, whether anyone understands it or not, and the drumbeat drew a bit closer this morning when Ticketmaster, the world’s largest ticketing company and a division of Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment business, announced that it has acquired Upgraded, a blockchain technology company servicing the live events industry. According to the announcement, Upgraded converts […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Duped Advertisers, Publishers With Inflated Video Stats

    Blockchain is coming, whether anyone understands it or not, and the drumbeat drew a bit closer this morning when Ticketmaster, the world’s largest ticketing company and a division of Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment business, announced that it has acquired Upgraded, a blockchain technology company servicing the live events industry. According to the announcement, Upgraded converts […]

  • Barack Obama speech Trump win

    Barack Obama Launches Video on ATTN: Channels Urging Young Americans to Vote (Watch)

    Blockchain is coming, whether anyone understands it or not, and the drumbeat drew a bit closer this morning when Ticketmaster, the world’s largest ticketing company and a division of Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment business, announced that it has acquired Upgraded, a blockchain technology company servicing the live events industry. According to the announcement, Upgraded converts […]

  • Tastemade logo

    Tastemade Raises $35 Million in Funding From Investors Including Amazon

    Blockchain is coming, whether anyone understands it or not, and the drumbeat drew a bit closer this morning when Ticketmaster, the world’s largest ticketing company and a division of Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment business, announced that it has acquired Upgraded, a blockchain technology company servicing the live events industry. According to the announcement, Upgraded converts […]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Acquires Stake in Distrokid, Tightening Squeeze on Indie Distributors

    Blockchain is coming, whether anyone understands it or not, and the drumbeat drew a bit closer this morning when Ticketmaster, the world’s largest ticketing company and a division of Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment business, announced that it has acquired Upgraded, a blockchain technology company servicing the live events industry. According to the announcement, Upgraded converts […]

  • Logan Paul THE THINNING_ NEW WORLD

    Logan Paul Gets YouTube Reprieve for 'The Thinning' Movie Sequel, Releasing Today

    Blockchain is coming, whether anyone understands it or not, and the drumbeat drew a bit closer this morning when Ticketmaster, the world’s largest ticketing company and a division of Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment business, announced that it has acquired Upgraded, a blockchain technology company servicing the live events industry. According to the announcement, Upgraded converts […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad