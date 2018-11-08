You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sister Sister’ Star Tamera Mowry-Housley Looks for Niece After Thousand Oaks Shooting

Rebecca Rubin

Tamera Mowry-Housley'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“Sister Sister” actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley have taken to social media to search for their niece, who was at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., when a gunman opened fire and killed 12 people and injured dozens more on Wednesday night.

The gunman, identified by authorities as former Marine Ian David Long, was also killed.

Mowry first responded to a tweet from her niece’s suitemate, who said she was still missing after the shooting. “Ashley this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?” the actress asked.

The suitemate replied saying she had already been in contact with Mowry’s husband, Adam, who is a former Fox News correspondent. “Unfortunately there’s nothing new to report at the moment,” she said.

After a Twitter user offered her prayers, Mowry responded saying, “We haven’t found her yet. It’s been 7 hrs since the shooting.”

Housley wrote, “Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do.”

Borderline Bar and Grill, a popular country venue, was hosting its weekly college night when the attack occurred on Wednesday. Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said an investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear what motivated the attack.

This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than two weeks. On Oct. 27, a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

