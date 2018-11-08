Ellen DeGeneres, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rob Lowe Urge for Gun Control Reform After Thousand Oaks Shooting: ‘My Heart Is Dust’

After a deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., that left at least 12 people dead and dozens injured, Hollywood figures including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ellen Degeneres, and Rob Lowe turned to social media to pay respect to victims and urge for greater gun control reform.
Authorities identified the gunman as Ian David Long, a former Marine. He was found dead inside the Borderline Bar and Grill, a popular country bar that was hosting its weekly college night when the attack occurred late Wednesday.
Miranda, who shared a link to Everytown, an organization working to end gun violence, wrote,” “My heart breaks for Thousand Oaks today. My heart is dust from being broken for so many places in our country so many times.”
Gad also addressed the need for greater gun control reform, highlighting a tweet that said the incident in Thousand Oaks was the 304 mass shooting in America this year. “We are on a hamster wheel of insanity,” he wrote. “Another day of grief. Another day of outrage. Another day of families unnecessarily learning their loved ones are dead. But, don’t worry, I remember from all of the other times we’ve done this…’guns aren’t the problem.'”
Lowe paid respect to Sgt. Ron Helus, a sheriff’s deputy who died in the attack. “This is what a hero looks like,” the actor wrote. “He was killed charging into a blaze of gunfire to save many young lives.”
This is what a hero looks like. My respect, gratitude and deep condolences to the family of Sgt. Ron Helus of the Ventura sheriffs dept. He was killed charging into a blaze of gunfire to save many young lives. He was set to retire in a few months after 29 years of service. May God bless him.
DeGeneres wrote, “Another senseless act. 13 dead in another mass shooting. Families devastated by violence. Again. My heart is with the people of Thousand Oaks, and with everyone fighting to make change.”
