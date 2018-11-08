Ellen DeGeneres, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rob Lowe Urge for Gun Control Reform After Thousand Oaks Shooting: ‘My Heart Is Dust’

After a deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., that left at least 12 people dead and dozens injured, Hollywood figures including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ellen Degeneres, and Rob Lowe turned to social media to pay respect to victims and urge for greater gun control reform.

Authorities identified the gunman as Ian David Long, a former Marine. He was found dead inside the Borderline Bar and Grill, a popular country bar that was hosting its weekly college night when the attack occurred late Wednesday.

Miranda, who shared a link to Everytown, an organization working to end gun violence, wrote,” “My heart breaks for Thousand Oaks today. My heart is dust from being broken for so many places in our country so many times.”

My heart breaks for Thousand Oaks today. My heart is dust from being broken for so many places in our country so many times.https://t.co/eeeYoLdxn6 https://t.co/Amg3BSQ2Qm — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 8, 2018

Gad also addressed the need for greater gun control reform, highlighting a tweet that said the incident in Thousand Oaks was the 304 mass shooting in America this year. “We are on a hamster wheel of insanity,” he wrote. “Another day of grief. Another day of outrage. Another day of families unnecessarily learning their loved ones are dead. But, don’t worry, I remember from all of the other times we’ve done this…’guns aren’t the problem.'”

We are on a hamster wheel of insanity. Another day of grief. Another day of outrage. Another day of families unnecessarily learning their loved ones are dead. But, don’t worry, I remember from all of the other times we’ve done this…”guns aren’t the problem.” https://t.co/dVyvQg9Bac — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 8, 2018

Lowe paid respect to Sgt. Ron Helus, a sheriff’s deputy who died in the attack. “This is what a hero looks like,” the actor wrote. “He was killed charging into a blaze of gunfire to save many young lives.”

DeGeneres wrote, “Another senseless act. 13 dead in another mass shooting. Families devastated by violence. Again. My heart is with the people of Thousand Oaks, and with everyone fighting to make change.”

Another senseless act. 13 dead in another mass shooting. Families devastated by violence. Again. My heart is with the people of Thousand Oaks, and with everyone fighting to make change. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 8, 2018

Read more reactions below:

Wow a trained man with a gun couldn’t stop another trained man with a gun. And you expect people to have MORE guns to protect themselves, instead of taking them away. Guns kill people AND people kill people. They go fucking hand in hand people. Go fuck yourself dude. https://t.co/4RMThSR20o — Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) November 8, 2018

The news coming out of Thousand Oaks is heartbreaking. And to think that there were Route 91 survivors there, who’ve been traumatized all over again? I cannot fathom it.@SenFeinstein has provided some immediate assistance information below… #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/3ARaFWgKvD — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 8, 2018

We are devastated by the senseless violence overnight in Thousand Oaks. Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones — too many lives cut short and so many more forever changed. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 8, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones last night in Thousand Oaks, CA!!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💯 #LoveIsStrongerThanHate💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 8, 2018

My heart aches to learn about the horrific shooting in Thousand Oaks on college night. Praying for the injured and the families of those killed who, like so many others, have lost their loved ones to gun violence. Leaders in Congress must act — not some day, but now. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2018

So sad about the tragedy in Thousand Oaks. So many of my friends & I have frequented that bar . We live in a world where devastation like this can happen anywhere/anytime. I’m so sorry to the victims & everyone involved. And I’m so sorry pain like this occurs 💔 — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) November 8, 2018