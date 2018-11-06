You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Theda Sandiford Promoted to Senior VP at Universal Music Group

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Meredith Truax

Theda Sandiford has been promoted to Senior Vice President of International Commerce & Digital Marketing at Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, Island Records and Def Jam Recordings, it was announced today.

In her new role, Sandiford will lead global consumer marketing and commercial strategies to expand the opportunities for artists signed with Republic, Island and Def Jam. She will remain based in New York and report to Michael Alexander, Executive Vice President of International Marketing at Republic, Island and Def Jam.

In making the announcement, Alexander said, “The Republic, Island and Def Jam International team prides itself on always adapting to the ever-changing landscape of the business and how we break artists globally. Theda is a pioneer in the digital marketplace and constantly innovating and identifying new ways to break artists. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

“This is a very exciting time in the music industry,” Sandiford said. “With streaming there are fewer barriers to reach territories and cultures around the world, enabling us to introduce artists to new audiences like never before. Republic, Island and Def Jam take a global view of this immense opportunity and I’m thrilled to help their artists engage with fans in new ways that lead to even greater levels of success.”

Sandiford previously served as Vice President of Commercial Partnerships, Streaming at Universal Music Group. She first started at the company in 1999 as a Single Sales Director before moving into New Media department at the Island Def Jam Group. Sandiford joined Rush Communications in 2005 to launch Def Jam mobile phone content service and ran her own consultancy for eight years. Sandiford re-joined Universal Music in 2012 as Vice President of Digital Marketing at Republic Records and starting in 2014 served as Vice President of Commerce at Republic and Island.

  • ©MEREDITH TRUAX

    Theda Sandiford Promoted to Senior VP at Universal Music Group

  • Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala Raises

    Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala Raises Nearly $4 Million, Sheryl Crow Performs

  • Brandi Carlile

    Brandi Carlile Shares Her Love for Joni Mitchell Ahead of 75th Birthday L.A. Tribute Shows

  • Harry Styles House

    Harry Styles Slashes Price on City View Sunset Strip Villa

  • The Chainsmokers Production Company

    The Chainsmokers Form Production Company, Set First Feature at TriStar

  • Can Rihanna and Axl Rose Order

    Can Rihanna and Axl Rose Order Trump to Stop Playing Their Music at Rallies?

  • Pandora is displayed above a post

    Pandora Beats Earnings Expectations Amid Strong Subscription Revenue Growth

