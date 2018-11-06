Theda Sandiford Promoted to Senior VP at Universal Music Group

Theda Sandiford has been promoted to Senior Vice President of International Commerce & Digital Marketing at Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, Island Records and Def Jam Recordings, it was announced today.

In her new role, Sandiford will lead global consumer marketing and commercial strategies to expand the opportunities for artists signed with Republic, Island and Def Jam. She will remain based in New York and report to Michael Alexander, Executive Vice President of International Marketing at Republic, Island and Def Jam.

In making the announcement, Alexander said, “The Republic, Island and Def Jam International team prides itself on always adapting to the ever-changing landscape of the business and how we break artists globally. Theda is a pioneer in the digital marketplace and constantly innovating and identifying new ways to break artists. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

“This is a very exciting time in the music industry,” Sandiford said. “With streaming there are fewer barriers to reach territories and cultures around the world, enabling us to introduce artists to new audiences like never before. Republic, Island and Def Jam take a global view of this immense opportunity and I’m thrilled to help their artists engage with fans in new ways that lead to even greater levels of success.”

Sandiford previously served as Vice President of Commercial Partnerships, Streaming at Universal Music Group. She first started at the company in 1999 as a Single Sales Director before moving into New Media department at the Island Def Jam Group. Sandiford joined Rush Communications in 2005 to launch Def Jam mobile phone content service and ran her own consultancy for eight years. Sandiford re-joined Universal Music in 2012 as Vice President of Digital Marketing at Republic Records and starting in 2014 served as Vice President of Commerce at Republic and Island.