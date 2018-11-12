On Veterans Day, the Rock Teams Up With Under Armour to Give Back

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is teaming up with training and sportswear brand Under Armour this Veterans Day on a new collection that highlights and supports first responders and members of the military. Launched in stores and online this past weekend, the “11.11.11” Capsule Collection is timed to Veterans Day and the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, and will benefit the non-profit relief organization Team Rubicon, which employs military veterans to help train, prep, and deploy emergency response teams to areas affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

The new collection is the latest release from Johnson’s ongoing “Project Rock” collaboration with Under Armour, and the company says the affordable pieces are designed so that “anyone can show their pride and support at the gym — or elsewhere –” for the nation’s bravest and finest.

Inspired by traditional military fatigues, the “11.11.11” collection (which you can view here) features apparel, footwear, bags, and even a pair of limited-edition headphones deployed in a palette of olives, blacks, grays, and a modern camo print. Sizing and styles are available for both men and women. Related Dwayne Johnson's 'Skyscraper' Gets Explosive First Trailer Ellen DeGeneres, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Lead Walmart’s Celebrity Collaborations for the Holidays

The company says Johnson helped co-design many of the pieces, working to make sure they were not just aesthetically pleasing but also practical and durable enough to hold up to the rigorous demands of the gym or out in the field. Many of the items are emblazoned with Johnson’s motto of “Blood, Sweat, RESPECT,” in honor, he says of “the sacrifices and bravery of those selfless individuals who fight to protect our freedom.”

The actor posted about the new collection on Instagram over the weekend, thanking fans for already making it a #1 best-seller on the Under Armour site. “From a business aspect, it’s important my launches are successful,” he wrote, “but from a personal aspect, it’s more important to me I’m real. I walk what I talk and everything I design with my Under Armour partners has 100% purpose, meaning, feeling and emotion.”

The new Project Rock Veterans Day collection is part of Under Armour’s “UA Freedom” initiative, which launched in 2010 with a goal of supporting military personnel. Each piece in the collection features the Under Armour logo surrounded by 13 stars, signifying an allegiance to upholding the values of the country. The company says the initiative has provided more than $1 million in resources to military, first responders and their families in 2018 alone.

