Terry Crews’ Ex-Social Media Manager Claims Actor Defamed Him, Owes Him $1 Million

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Terry Crews
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

A former friend of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews sued the actor on Wednesday, claiming he was not paid for work managing and promoting Crews’ social media accounts.

Darwin Hall alleges he is owed more than $1 million. He also contends that Crews defamed him in a series of tweets last winter, and recruited followers on a Crews subreddit to track down Hall and threaten him.

“Plaintiff Hall was terrified and feared for his safety as well as that of his family,” the lawsuit states.

Hall says he agreed to work for Crews in 1999, when the actor was just starting out. Hall claims he worked for many years promoting Crews’ Facebook page and personal website, and was paid a total of $28,479.06, of which about half was reimbursement for expenses. He alleges that he is owed payment for more than 6,000 hours of work for Crews, at $55 an hour.

Hall also alleges that in 2013, he went to work for an LGBT client who had a dating app. He claims that when Crews found out about the job, he “flew into a rage” and demanded that Hall drop the client. He says he did exit the job, but accuses Crews of reneging on an agreement to reimburse him for lost income.

In a series of tweets last December, Crews wrote that he was the victim of a “revenge shakedown” from a former friend who was squatting on his web domain.

“Guy used to be a friend so I paid him to help him out — until I found out he was creating porn sites — so I let him go,” Crews wrote.

Crews did not identify him by name, but others were able to track him down from the domain registration. Crews called him a “mirroring sociopath” — “One who pretends to like things you like in order to manipulate and control. I wanted to believe he was cool, so I ignored the signs.” Crews also said he had bragged about trying to kill his college roommate by spiking his peanut butter with mercury.

“He would regularly confess wrongdoings under the guise of ‘being honest,'” Crews wrote. “But it really was just a form of intimidation.”

In the suit, Hall contends that the series of posts were false and defamatory.

    A former friend of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews sued the actor on Wednesday, claiming he was not paid for work managing and promoting Crews' social media accounts. Darwin Hall alleges he is owed more than $1 million. He also contends that Crews defamed him in a series of tweets last winter, and recruited followers

    A former friend of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews sued the actor on Wednesday, claiming he was not paid for work managing and promoting Crews’ social media accounts. Darwin Hall alleges he is owed more than $1 million. He also contends that Crews defamed him in a series of tweets last winter, and recruited followers […]

    A former friend of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews sued the actor on Wednesday, claiming he was not paid for work managing and promoting Crews’ social media accounts. Darwin Hall alleges he is owed more than $1 million. He also contends that Crews defamed him in a series of tweets last winter, and recruited followers […]

    A former friend of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews sued the actor on Wednesday, claiming he was not paid for work managing and promoting Crews’ social media accounts. Darwin Hall alleges he is owed more than $1 million. He also contends that Crews defamed him in a series of tweets last winter, and recruited followers […]

    A former friend of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews sued the actor on Wednesday, claiming he was not paid for work managing and promoting Crews’ social media accounts. Darwin Hall alleges he is owed more than $1 million. He also contends that Crews defamed him in a series of tweets last winter, and recruited followers […]

    A former friend of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews sued the actor on Wednesday, claiming he was not paid for work managing and promoting Crews’ social media accounts. Darwin Hall alleges he is owed more than $1 million. He also contends that Crews defamed him in a series of tweets last winter, and recruited followers […]

    A former friend of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews sued the actor on Wednesday, claiming he was not paid for work managing and promoting Crews’ social media accounts. Darwin Hall alleges he is owed more than $1 million. He also contends that Crews defamed him in a series of tweets last winter, and recruited followers […]

