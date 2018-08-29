Teen Media Company Brat Launches Gen-Z Talent Competition

Teen media company Brat is launching its own Gen-Z version of “America’s Got Talent.”

“The Talent Show” premiered Monday with a “Meet the Judges” episode, during which the show’s judges selected 12 contestants to compete in the eight week YouTube series. 2017 Kid’s Choice Award nominee Casey Simpson is hosting the show alongside judges Jordyn Jones (Brat’s “Overnights”), Sofie Dossi (“America’s Got Talent,” Brat’s “Boss Cheer”) and Bryce Xavier (Brat’s “Total Eclipse”).

Judges selected from a pool of more than 2500 video submissions before settling on the twelve contestants competing on the show. Winning audition videos featured singers performing in garages and rapping on cars alongside acting monologues and character impersonations.

Co founders Rob Fishman and Darren Lachtman launched Brat last summer, focusing on content directed at a younger teen audience. Since its inception, the company has garnered more than two million subscribers on YouTube and several popular web series. The company has also released several music videos and a full length film.

Some of the company’s biggest hits include “Total Eclipse,” “Mani” and “Chicken Girls,” a series about young dancers competing for a spot on a dance team. The series boasts more than 11 million views on its most popular episode and will premiere its third season Sept. 4.