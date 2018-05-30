Taylor Swift Tops StubHub’s Most In-Demand Summer Concerts List

StubHub released its fourth annual preview of the most in-demand touring acts for the summer of 2018, and Taylor Swift returns to the top of the list; U2 topped the list last summer and Adele in 2016.

According to StubHub’s data, Swift outsold the No. 2 act, The Eagles, by more than 40% of their total sales. Her average ticket price is 21% less than her 1989 Tour in 2015.

Ed Sheeran tops the list for most sales per show, while the Eagles, Harry Styles, Beyonce/Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and U2 all put in strong showings.

2018 Top Selling Acts Overall

(Based on total sales on StubHub for U.S. tour dates from Memorial Day to Labor Day 2018.)

1. Taylor Swift

2. Eagles

3. Harry Styles

4. Beyoncé

5. Foo Fighters

6. Kenny Chesney

7. U2

8. Journey

9. Radiohead

10. Sam Smith

2018 Top Selling Acts Per Show

(Based on average sales per show for U.S. tour dates on StubHub from Memorial Day to Labor Day 2018.)

1. Ed Sheeran

2. George Strait

3. Eagles

4. Billy Joel

5. Justin Timberlake

6. Taylor Swift

7. P!nk

8. U2

9. Pearl Jam

10. Foo Fighters

“The 2018 summer concert season has something for everyone,” said Jeff Poirier, General Manager of Music, Theatre and Performing Arts for StubHub. “The most popular concerts on StubHub include acts from every decade dating back to the ’70s, making this a truly unique season for live music fans of all ages. The ’90s are showing a particularly strong comeback this year.”