Taylor Swift Tops StubHub’s Most In-Demand Summer Concerts List

By
Variety Staff

StubHub released its fourth annual preview of the most in-demand touring acts for the summer of 2018, and Taylor Swift returns to the top of the list; U2 topped the list last summer and Adele in 2016.

According to StubHub’s data, Swift outsold the No. 2 act, The Eagles, by more than 40% of their total sales. Her average ticket price is 21% less than her 1989 Tour in 2015.

Ed Sheeran tops the list for most sales per show, while the Eagles, Harry Styles, Beyonce/Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and U2 all put in strong showings.

2018 Top Selling Acts Overall
(Based on total sales on StubHub for U.S. tour dates from Memorial Day to Labor Day 2018.)
1. Taylor Swift
2. Eagles
3. Harry Styles
4. Beyoncé
5. Foo Fighters
6. Kenny Chesney
7. U2
8. Journey
9. Radiohead
10. Sam Smith

2018 Top Selling Acts Per Show
(Based on average sales per show for U.S. tour dates on StubHub from Memorial Day to Labor Day 2018.)
1. Ed Sheeran
2. George Strait
3. Eagles
4. Billy Joel
5. Justin Timberlake
6. Taylor Swift
7. P!nk
8. U2
9. Pearl Jam
10. Foo Fighters

“The 2018 summer concert season has something for everyone,” said Jeff Poirier, General Manager of Music, Theatre and Performing Arts for StubHub. “The most popular concerts on StubHub include acts from every decade dating back to the ’70s, making this a truly unique season for live music fans of all ages. The ’90s are showing a particularly strong comeback this year.”

  • Kendrick Lamar Variety Hitmakers

    Watch Kendrick Lamar Accept His Pulitzer Prize (Video)

    StubHub released its fourth annual preview of the most in-demand touring acts for the summer of 2018, and Taylor Swift returns to the top of the list; U2 topped the list last summer and Adele in 2016. According to StubHub’s data, Swift outsold the No. 2 act, The Eagles, by more than 40% of their total sales. […]

  Taylor Swift Tops StubHub's Most In-Demand Summer Concerts List

    Taylor Swift Tops StubHub's Most In-Demand Summer Concerts List

    StubHub released its fourth annual preview of the most in-demand touring acts for the summer of 2018, and Taylor Swift returns to the top of the list; U2 topped the list last summer and Adele in 2016. According to StubHub’s data, Swift outsold the No. 2 act, The Eagles, by more than 40% of their total sales. […]

  • Michael Jackson

    Michael Jackson's Estate Sues Disney Over ABC Special

    StubHub released its fourth annual preview of the most in-demand touring acts for the summer of 2018, and Taylor Swift returns to the top of the list; U2 topped the list last summer and Adele in 2016. According to StubHub’s data, Swift outsold the No. 2 act, The Eagles, by more than 40% of their total sales. […]

  • Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With

    Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star

    StubHub released its fourth annual preview of the most in-demand touring acts for the summer of 2018, and Taylor Swift returns to the top of the list; U2 topped the list last summer and Adele in 2016. According to StubHub’s data, Swift outsold the No. 2 act, The Eagles, by more than 40% of their total sales. […]

  • Song of Sway Lake

    Rory Culkin's Drama 'Song of Sway Lake' Bought for September Release

    StubHub released its fourth annual preview of the most in-demand touring acts for the summer of 2018, and Taylor Swift returns to the top of the list; U2 topped the list last summer and Adele in 2016. According to StubHub’s data, Swift outsold the No. 2 act, The Eagles, by more than 40% of their total sales. […]

  Lollapalooza to Launch in Sweden Next Year

    Lollapalooza to Launch in Sweden Next Year

    StubHub released its fourth annual preview of the most in-demand touring acts for the summer of 2018, and Taylor Swift returns to the top of the list; U2 topped the list last summer and Adele in 2016. According to StubHub’s data, Swift outsold the No. 2 act, The Eagles, by more than 40% of their total sales. […]

  SZA Claims Her 'Voice Is Permanently Injured'

    SZA Claims Her 'Voice Is Permanently Injured'

    StubHub released its fourth annual preview of the most in-demand touring acts for the summer of 2018, and Taylor Swift returns to the top of the list; U2 topped the list last summer and Adele in 2016. According to StubHub’s data, Swift outsold the No. 2 act, The Eagles, by more than 40% of their total sales. […]

