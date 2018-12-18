T-Pain Tweets ‘I’m Moving On’ After Legal Tangles With Former Manager, Plagiarism Claim

Rapper T-Pain, who has been hit with a pair of legal entanglements in the past few days, tweeted on Tuesday, “Just now decided….. I don’t give a sh– anymore. Figure it out. Moving on. I’ve had too much success over the last 13 years. I’m good🔉🔉.” A rep for the rapper did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for clarification.

A Dec. 11 lawsuit comes in response to T-Pain’s own lawsuit against his former manager, Chase Entertainment, in which he claims the company owes him back commissions and $1 million in damages. In its lawsuit, Chase accuses him of squandering millions, despite repeated warnings. Chase is suing for more than $1 million in damages. The lawsuits were first reported in The Blast.

A separate legal matter is involves a claim that he copied the flute melody for his new song “That’s Yo Money” from the Indian film composer Mithoon’s song “Tum Hi Ho” (from “Aashiqui 2”). According to the Times of India, Mithoon wrote, “Sir, the melody that you have used in your new song is my original work for a previously released Hindi film. The label (T-Series) is looking into this. ‘Tum hi ho’ ‘Aashiqui 2’.”

Bruhhhh tell me T-Pain didn’t sample “Tum Hi Ho” for this beat https://t.co/NO4RuUTURv — Awais Charaniya (@Awais_Charaniya) December 14, 2018

In its lawsuit, Chase claims, “In a futile effort to come up with a negotiating strategy to help T-Pain leverage his way out of his irrefutable legal obligation to pay Chase post-termination management commissions, believed to be in excess of $1 Million, T-Pain finds himself reduced to fabricating absurd and baseless claims against his former manager. Despite repeated demands by Chase, T- Pain has refused to account to or pay Chase for their rightful share of commissions.”

After claiming that Chase’s guidance helped T-Pain to generate millions of dollars, the suit continues, “Sadly, much of that money was squandered by T-Pain, despite Chase’s entreaties to T-Pain over the years that he control his profligate spending habits. Unfortunately, T-Pain’s financial self-destructive conduct continued unabated even after the parties ended their professional relationship.”

Chase claims T-Pain breached their deal by not paying them commissions they were owed, and that their contract states they would continue to collect commissions for five years after their termination.

The rapper’s lawsuit claims that Chase illegally took commissions for several years, worth more than $1 million. In a deal signed in 2005 and extended for five years in 2009, Chase, as T-Pain’s personal manager and agent, was to receive a 20% commission from the rapper’s recordings and endorsements. T-Pain claims that he paid the owed commissions and only recently learned the company was not licensed to be an agent.

Both sides claim the other has not shared all of the relevant paperwork.