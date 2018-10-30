You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sylvester Stallone Won’t Be Prosecuted for 1990 Rape Claim

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX Shutterstock

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office declined on Tuesday to file rape charges against Sylvester Stallone.

According to a release, a woman recently reported to Santa Monica police that Stallone assaulted her in 1987 and 1990. The woman said she and Stallone had a consensual relationship in 1987.

The woman also provided witnesses who she said she told of the assaults at the time. However, according to the D.A.’s office, those witnesses did not corroborate the woman’s account. Investigators were not able to find any other corroboration for her claims.

The case was rejected due to insufficient evidence, and because it falls well outside the statute of limitations.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey established a task force to review Hollywood sex crimes allegations a year ago. So far, the task force has not filed any charges, with most of the allegations being too old to bring a case.

    The L.A. County District Attorney’s office declined on Tuesday to file rape charges against Sylvester Stallone. According to a release, a woman recently reported to Santa Monica police that Stallone assaulted her in 1987 and 1990. The woman said she and Stallone had a consensual relationship in 1987. The woman also provided witnesses who she […]

