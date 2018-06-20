You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sumner Redstone’s Ex-Fiancee Settles Lurid Elder Abuse Lawsuit

By
Gene Maddaus

Sydney Holland
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Sydney Holland, the ex-fiancee of Sumner Redstone, has quietly settled litigation in which she sought a significant portion of the ailing Viacom mogul’s assets.

No details of the agreement were disclosed.

“All matters between the parties have been resolved,” a rep for Holland said in a terse statement.

The settlement ends a portion of a byzantine legal battle that has been going on since Holland and another ex-companion, Manuela Herzer, were evicted from Redstone’s home in the fall of 2015. The women have accused Redstone’s daughter, Shari, of orchestrating a plot to throw them out of her father’s life in order to seize control of his media empire.

They have alleged that Sumner Redstone, who is 95, is being manipulated by his daughter, and is barely capable of communicating. In the fall of 2016, Sumner Redstone filed suit against Herzer and Holland in L.A. Superior Court, claiming that the women had taken advantage of his condition and swindled him out of $150 million.

Holland and Herzer filed their own suits as well, accusing Shari Redstone of conspiring with her father’s nurses to spy on them and turn her father against them. Holland, who met Redstone in 2010 through the host of Bravo’s “The Millionaire Matchmaker,” also alleged that Redstone had several other mistresses who received multi-million dollar payouts.

In her pleadings, Holland claimed that Sumner Redstone had promised to take care of her and her daughter. She sought financial support and a half-interest in Redstone’s Beverly Park home and various of his investments.

On Monday, the parties informed the court that both suits would be dismissed. The litigation involving Herzer continues.

