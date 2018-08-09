Sumner Redstone Trust ‘Bombshell’: Ownership Provision Comes to Light in CBS-NAI Hearing

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sumner Redstone
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Even after his death, Sumner Redstone sought to ensure that his heirs retain a significant stake in CBS Corp. and Viacom.

A provision in the trust agreement that will govern Redstone’s controlling stakes in CBS and Viacom after his death is designed to put some restrictions on sale options for CBS and Viacom by stipulating that the trust must own at least 30% of the resulting entity in the event of a sale, according to multiple sources. That would make it difficult for CBS or Viacom to be acquired by a significantly larger entity.

The provision came to light during an exchange between lawyers on Wednesday in Delaware Chancery Court, where CBS and Redstone’s National Amusements Inc. are battling over CBS’ lawsuit challenging NAI’s control of CBS Corp. The suit is a byproduct of the battle between CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves and NAI president Shari Redstone over the future of CBS and CBS’ resistance to reuniting with Viacom.

CBS is challenging Shari Redstone’s ability to act on behalf of NAI, arguing that the ailing Sumner Redstone is not capable of making decisions and never explicitly transferred control of NAI to Shari Redstone, who owns about 20% of NAI while Sumner Redstone owns the rest. Shari Redstone is vice chair of CBS and Viacom, both of which are controlled by NAI.

Related

Attorney Joseph Allerhand, representing the independent members of CBS’ board of directors in the lawsuit, referred to the trust provision during an exchange before Judge Andre Bouchard. Allerhand raised the specter of the trust provisions being a concern for investors in CBS and Viacom, because those investors have not been made aware of the constrictions around a sale following Redstone’s death or incapacity.

“There are terms in the trust which I think are fairly described as bombshells, if the public knew about them,” Allerhand said.

NAI attorney Meredith Kotler acknowledged the provision — although she did not spell out the specifics — but argued that it was not significant because the trustees of the Sumner Redstone trust could vote to amend those terms.

“If they think that provision would preclude the trustees after Mr. Redstone’s lifetime from doing something, they’re wrong about that, because the trustees can amend it,” Kotler said. “There’s no bombshell, nothing big, nothing special. We weren’t even going to raise it, but they had raised to you this question: does the trust allow this? And how important this is. And all we said is, no, it doesn’t preclude it. No bombshell.”

CBS is expected to file a motion soon to address the trust provision in more detail. CBS lawyers have also complained that they have not been able to review the trust in full. Allerhand told the judge that only “a select group of 11” people have been allowed to review the terms of the trust, and none of them are tied to CBS.

“We have to let CBS’ general counsel and other people have access to this. These aren’t personal family issues. These are issues that go to what happens to the CBS stock. People have to know this,” Allerhand said.

Reps for CBS and NAI declined further comment.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Biz

  • Spongebob Nickelodeon

    Viacom 3Q Profit Tumbles On Advertising Declines, International Markets

    Even after his death, Sumner Redstone sought to ensure that his heirs retain a significant stake in CBS Corp. and Viacom. A provision in the trust agreement that will govern Redstone’s controlling stakes in CBS and Viacom after his death is designed to put some restrictions on sale options for CBS and Viacom by stipulating […]

  • Sumner Redstone

    Judge Allows Sumner Redstone Video to Proceed in CBS-NAI Suit But Not for Public View

    Even after his death, Sumner Redstone sought to ensure that his heirs retain a significant stake in CBS Corp. and Viacom. A provision in the trust agreement that will govern Redstone’s controlling stakes in CBS and Viacom after his death is designed to put some restrictions on sale options for CBS and Viacom by stipulating […]

  • HFPA Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation

    HFPA Aid Hits Close to Home for Press Organization's Leader

    Even after his death, Sumner Redstone sought to ensure that his heirs retain a significant stake in CBS Corp. and Viacom. A provision in the trust agreement that will govern Redstone’s controlling stakes in CBS and Viacom after his death is designed to put some restrictions on sale options for CBS and Viacom by stipulating […]

  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 20:

    Entertainment Industry Foundation Rebrands With Eye on Future Needs

    Even after his death, Sumner Redstone sought to ensure that his heirs retain a significant stake in CBS Corp. and Viacom. A provision in the trust agreement that will govern Redstone’s controlling stakes in CBS and Viacom after his death is designed to put some restrictions on sale options for CBS and Viacom by stipulating […]

  • Manuela Herzer

    Manuela Herzer Sues Sumner Redstone to Reclaim Carlyle Hotel Apartment

    Even after his death, Sumner Redstone sought to ensure that his heirs retain a significant stake in CBS Corp. and Viacom. A provision in the trust agreement that will govern Redstone’s controlling stakes in CBS and Viacom after his death is designed to put some restrictions on sale options for CBS and Viacom by stipulating […]

  • Mimsa

    Mimsi Gives Haiti Moms-to-Be the Medicine They Need

    Even after his death, Sumner Redstone sought to ensure that his heirs retain a significant stake in CBS Corp. and Viacom. A provision in the trust agreement that will govern Redstone’s controlling stakes in CBS and Viacom after his death is designed to put some restrictions on sale options for CBS and Viacom by stipulating […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad