Richard Parsons Steps Down as CBS Chairman; Strauss Zelnick to Take Role

Brian Steinberg

Richard Parsons.
Media entrepreneur Strauss Zelnick replaced Richard Parsons as the chairman of the CBS Corp. board of directors Sunday, an unexpected switch as the venerable media company seeks to remake itself after the recent controversial ouster of former CEO Leslie Moonves. Parsons cited health reasons for his decision to step down.

“As some of you know, when I agreed to join the board and serve as the interim chair, I was already dealing with a serious health challenge – multiple myeloma – but I felt that the situation was manageable. Unfortunately, unanticipated complications have created additional new challenges, and my doctors have advised that cutting back on my current commitments is essential to my overall recovery,” Parsons said in a statement Sunday night. “I trust CBS’ distinguished Board, now led by Strauss Zelnick, as well as CBS’ strong management team led by Joe Ianniello, will continue to successfully guide this Company into its very bright future.”

CBS said its board of directors made a “unanimous decision” Sunday to appoint Zelnick as interim chairman.

CBS has been charting a new course for itself since Moonves was forced out in the wake of revelations in two New Yorker articles that several women alleged he made unwanted sexual advances to them over the course of several years. Moonves has disputed some of the accusations. But his departure has resulted in a reworked board of directors and an interim CEO, Joe Ianniello, who has in recent weeks moved to put new executives over several important company functions, including human resources and entertainment.

CBS has hired two different law firms to probe the Moonves allegations as well as its the company’s internal culture. Its next annual meeting is slated for the end of the year, and there is some hope the legal inquiries might be resolved by that time.

More to come…

