PR Vets Steven Wilson, Ron Hofmann, Hayley Antonian Leave BWR to Form New Agency

BWR’s Steven Wilson, Ron Hofmann, and Hayley Antonian have announced the formation of a new communications company, Scenario, headquartered in Los Angeles and New York.

Together, Wilson, Hofmann, and Antonian will serve as co-presidents while providing integrated communication strategies for clients across the entertainment, lifestyle, and technology industries. Entrepreneur and business strategist Brian Lee will work alongside the trio as a key investor, and will provide both advice and strategic counsel.

“I am proud to partner with these excellent communication strategists who not only bring a breadth of experience to this endeavor, but are smart, creative minds that are constantly evolving their skills to bring the most innovative and appropriate solutions to their clients,” Lee said in a statement.

In the past, the trio has worked extensively with a number of high-profile organizations, including the Palm Springs, Savannah and Napa film festivals, Puma, Mazda, Dell Computers, and Netflix, as well as with celebrities such as Jason Alexander, Jessica Alba, and Dana Carvey.

“Scenario embarks on a journey of providing the excellent PR, marketing, and communications service that you would anticipate from us, combined with the nimble, client-focused care, creativity, and resourcefulness you would expect from a boutique firm,” the partners said in a joint statement. “This is the agency we’ve always wanted for ourselves and our clients.”