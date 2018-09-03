New Yorker Festival Drops Steve Bannon From Lineup After Numerous Participants Pull Out

Steve Bannon
CREDIT: Brynn Anderson/AP/REX/Shutterstock

UPDATED: The New Yorker Festival announced its lineup Monday and hours later dropped its headlining guest, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, after at least five comedian panelists announced via Twitter they would not participate if Bannon remained.

Staff members of the New Yorker tweeted that editor-in-chief David Remnick, who was set to interview Bannon, sent an internal memo saying that he’s “re-considered” and “changed my mind.” According to New Yorker TV critic Emily Nussbaum, he may interview Bannon on the Radio Hour instead.

John Mulaney tweeted “I’m out” and explained that while he “genuinely support[s] public intellectual debate…this isn’t James Baldwin vs William F Buckley.”

He went on to characterize Bannon’s inclusion as “PT Barnum level horses—” and added “hard pass on this amateur-night sonofabitch.”

“If Steve Bannon is at the New Yorker festival I am out,” wrote Judd Apatow. “I will not take part in an event that normalizes hate. I hope the @NewYorker will do the right thing and cancel the Steve Bannon event. Maybe they should read their own reporting about his ideology.”

Jim Carrey followed suit shortly after, writing “Bannon? And me? On the same program? Could never happen.”

Patton Oswalt also rescinded his participation Monday. “Sorry @NewYorker. See if Milo Yiannopoulos is free?”

Related

A minute later, Bo Burnham posted on Twitter that he is also out. “After learning of the inclusion of Steve Bannon, I respectfully saying f— that. Peace and love!”

The 19th iteration of the festival runs Oct. 5-7. Bannon would have participated in a discussion entitled “The Ideology of Trumpism.”

Other prominent participants include David Hogg, Emily Blunt, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Haruki Murakami, and Zadie Smith. Janet Mock, Sally Q. Yates, John Krasinski, Jimmy Fallon, Bo Burnham, Kehinde Wiley, and Boots Riley will also guest.

Tickets go on sale to subscribers Thursday and the general public Friday.

  Steve Bannon

    New Yorker Festival Drops Steve Bannon From Lineup After Numerous Participants Pull Out

    

  Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, talks

    Reuters Journalists Jailed by Myanmar

    

  Oscar Isaac (left) stars as Peter

    Listen: Oscar Isaac, Chris Weitz on the Challenge of Creating Nazi Leader Adolf Eichmann's Capture in 'Operation Finale'

    

  California Net Neutrality Bill Heads to

    California Net Neutrality Bill Heads to Governor's Desk

    

  From front row left, former President

    John McCain's Funeral: A Call for Unity in a Time of Bitter Division

    

  Meghan McCain

    Congress Honors John McCain at Capitol Rotunda Ceremony

    

