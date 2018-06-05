Lena Dunham, Ivanka Trump, Other Celebrities React to Kate Spade’s Sudden Death

Kate Spade Dead
Following the news that famed fashion designer Kate Spade died of apparent suicide, stars from the fashion and entertainment worlds have expressed their sadness on social media.

Spade was found in her New York City apartment on Tuesday and was pronounced dead on the scene. The designer started her handbag company in 1994 with husband Andy Spade (brother of actor David Spade), and created a brand that extended to clothing, jewelry, shoes, stationary, eyewear, and bedding, among other items. Kate Spade New York currently has over 140 retail shops and outlets across the country and more than 175 stores internationally.

Actresses Lena Dunham and Beth Behrs were among the first to express their condolences, with Dunham tweeting, “Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will.”

Behrs spoke about what Spade had meant to her personally, remembering the first Kate Spade bag she had gotten in high school. “It was my most prized possession,” she wrote. “My current wallet, covered in bees, makes me smile every time I see it- it’s by Kate Spade. My heart is just broken for her family and loved ones.”

Singer Josh Groban sent “love to her family” and said that “depression does not discriminate and comes without warning,” while tweeting the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Lucy Hale added that mental illness “can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace.”

Chelsea Clinton tweeted about when her “grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.” Ivanka Trump wrote the designer’s “tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry.”

Fellow designer Kenneth Cole praised Spade’s career, tweeting (but later deleting), “‘I believed that I could, so I did.’ She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory.”

  Ozzy Osbourne, AEG Attorneys Spar in

    Ozzy Osbourne, AEG Attorneys Trade Fighting Words in Latest Round of L.A. Venue Wars

  Kate Spade Dead

    Lena Dunham, Ivanka Trump, Other Celebrities React to Kate Spade's Sudden Death

  'Star Wars' Actress Kelly Marie Tran

    'Star Wars' Actress Kelly Marie Tran Leaves Social Media After Months of Harassment

  Kate Spade Dead

    Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

  Twitter Stock

    Twitter Shares Surge to Record Highs After Stock Set to Join S&P 500

  China's Perfect World Raising $155 Million

    China's Perfect World Raising $155 Million for Film, TV Investment

