Lena Dunham, Ivanka Trump, Other Celebrities React to Kate Spade’s Sudden Death

Following the news that famed fashion designer Kate Spade died of apparent suicide, stars from the fashion and entertainment worlds have expressed their sadness on social media.

Spade was found in her New York City apartment on Tuesday and was pronounced dead on the scene. The designer started her handbag company in 1994 with husband Andy Spade (brother of actor David Spade), and created a brand that extended to clothing, jewelry, shoes, stationary, eyewear, and bedding, among other items. Kate Spade New York currently has over 140 retail shops and outlets across the country and more than 175 stores internationally.

Actresses Lena Dunham and Beth Behrs were among the first to express their condolences, with Dunham tweeting, “Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will.”

Behrs spoke about what Spade had meant to her personally, remembering the first Kate Spade bag she had gotten in high school. “It was my most prized possession,” she wrote. “My current wallet, covered in bees, makes me smile every time I see it- it’s by Kate Spade. My heart is just broken for her family and loved ones.”

Related Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in Apparent Suicide How Samantha Bee Hurt Her Show and Her Cause With Ivanka Trump Slam (Column)

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018

I remember when I got my first Kate Spade bag in high school. It was my most prized possession. My current wallet ,covered in bees , makes me smile every time I see it- it’s by Kate Spade. My heart is just broken for her family and loved ones. — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) June 5, 2018

Singer Josh Groban sent “love to her family” and said that “depression does not discriminate and comes without warning,” while tweeting the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Lucy Hale added that mental illness “can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace.”

Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 5, 2018

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace ❤️ — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018

Chelsea Clinton tweeted about when her “grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.” Ivanka Trump wrote the designer’s “tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry.”

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2018

Fellow designer Kenneth Cole praised Spade’s career, tweeting (but later deleting), “‘I believed that I could, so I did.’ She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory.”

More tweets below:

Me heart goes out to Kate Spade's family. May we all take note that we never know what goes on in someone’s life. Be kind to people today, even those you think have it all. https://t.co/1SFbSRfQK6 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 5, 2018

my heart is so broken hearing the news of Kate Spade. i grew up rocking her dresses and clothing and feeling SO strong, confident, and beautiful. thank you for your timeless work and empowering so many. my heart and prayers are with Kate and her loved ones. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NXrzcKiWqy — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) June 5, 2018

RIP Kate Spade — king of the youth (@lilyachty) June 5, 2018

I will never forget the first Kate Spade bag I got for Christmas in college. She was a trailblazer. Her life and death are a reminder that pain doesn’t discriminate. Sending love to her family. — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 5, 2018

So much heartbreak today. I can’t stop thinking about it. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 5, 2018

RIP Kate Spade. God damn. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade & her brand have always been so kind to me the past couple years & I’m crushed to hear about her passing. Suicide isn’t “the easy way out” and shouldn’t be mocked. My heart goes out to her family & team today 😭💕 — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) June 5, 2018

Extremely sad to head about the passing of Kate Spade. What an iconic talent. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 5, 2018