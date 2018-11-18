×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Williams to Compose New ‘Star Wars’ Music for Disney Parks Attractions

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
STAR WARS-THEMED LAND MODEL AT D23 EXPO — The epic, fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed lands under development at Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif. and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla. remains on display in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts’ 'A Galaxy of Stories' pavilion throughout D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. The stunning exhibition gives D23 Expo guests an up-close look at what’s to come on this never-before seen planet. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)
CREDIT: Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Disney on Saturday released new details about the upcoming and much-anticipated addition to its North American theme parks, “Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products chairman Bob Chapek revealed at the Destination D event at Walt Disney World Resort the two new attractions that will be introduced on opening day at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The first, entitled Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, will give visitors the opportunity to pilot Han Solo’s famous spacecraft. The second, “Star Wars”: Rise of the Resistance, places guests in a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

The announcement included the release of two videos spotlighting the new installations.


Chapek also revealed that original Star Wars composer John Williams is creating new music to be featured in the land, recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.

Watch a preview of the music below.

The new Star Wars land will be installed at both Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and are set to open in 2019. A first look at scale models of the 14-acre land were shown at the D23 expo in July 2017, and Disney revealed booze will be sold within the land, at Oga’s Cantina, in August.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Biz

  • STAR WARS-THEMED LAND MODEL AT D23

    John Williams to Compose New 'Star Wars' Music for Disney Parks Attractions

    Disney on Saturday released new details about the upcoming and much-anticipated addition to its North American theme parks, “Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge. Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products chairman Bob Chapek revealed at the Destination D event at Walt Disney World Resort the two new attractions that will be introduced on opening day at Disneyland […]

  • Fox Sports NFL Sunday

    AT&T Sets Broad Carriage Renewal Pact With Fox Networks Group

    Disney on Saturday released new details about the upcoming and much-anticipated addition to its North American theme parks, “Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge. Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products chairman Bob Chapek revealed at the Destination D event at Walt Disney World Resort the two new attractions that will be introduced on opening day at Disneyland […]

  • President Donald Trump talks with Gov.-elect

    Trump Says He'll Work With California to Aid Wildfire Relief

    Disney on Saturday released new details about the upcoming and much-anticipated addition to its North American theme parks, “Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge. Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products chairman Bob Chapek revealed at the Destination D event at Walt Disney World Resort the two new attractions that will be introduced on opening day at Disneyland […]

  • church set Westworld Paramount Ranch Western

    Park Service Aims to Rebuild Western Town at Paramount Ranch in Two Years

    Disney on Saturday released new details about the upcoming and much-anticipated addition to its North American theme parks, “Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge. Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products chairman Bob Chapek revealed at the Destination D event at Walt Disney World Resort the two new attractions that will be introduced on opening day at Disneyland […]

  • Jim Acosta Microphone Moment

    First They Came For Acosta. Why We Sued Trump Before He Acts Again (Opinion)

    Disney on Saturday released new details about the upcoming and much-anticipated addition to its North American theme parks, “Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge. Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products chairman Bob Chapek revealed at the Destination D event at Walt Disney World Resort the two new attractions that will be introduced on opening day at Disneyland […]

  • Daniel GlassUJA-Federation of New York's Music

    Glassnote Music Strikes Strategic Partnership With Kobalt’s AWAL

    Disney on Saturday released new details about the upcoming and much-anticipated addition to its North American theme parks, “Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge. Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products chairman Bob Chapek revealed at the Destination D event at Walt Disney World Resort the two new attractions that will be introduced on opening day at Disneyland […]

  • Movie Theater

    Studios Expected to Push for Early Home Release in 2019 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney on Saturday released new details about the upcoming and much-anticipated addition to its North American theme parks, “Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge. Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products chairman Bob Chapek revealed at the Destination D event at Walt Disney World Resort the two new attractions that will be introduced on opening day at Disneyland […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad