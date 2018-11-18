John Williams to Compose New ‘Star Wars’ Music for Disney Parks Attractions

Disney on Saturday released new details about the upcoming and much-anticipated addition to its North American theme parks, “Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products chairman Bob Chapek revealed at the Destination D event at Walt Disney World Resort the two new attractions that will be introduced on opening day at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The first, entitled Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, will give visitors the opportunity to pilot Han Solo’s famous spacecraft. The second, “Star Wars”: Rise of the Resistance, places guests in a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

The announcement included the release of two videos spotlighting the new installations.





Chapek also revealed that original Star Wars composer John Williams is creating new music to be featured in the land, recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.

Watch a preview of the music below.

The new Star Wars land will be installed at both Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and are set to open in 2019. A first look at scale models of the 14-acre land were shown at the D23 expo in July 2017, and Disney revealed booze will be sold within the land, at Oga’s Cantina, in August.