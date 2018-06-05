‘Star Wars’ Actress Kelly Marie Tran Leaves Social Media After Months of Harassment

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” has taken herself offline after experiencing months of social media harassment.

On Monday night, “Star Wars” fan account @SWTweets alerted that Tran had deleted all of the posts from her Instagram page, leaving just a black and white profile photo and a bio that reads “Afraid, but doing it anyway.”

The actress, who was the first lead female character of color in the iconic series, had been criticized by “Star Wars” fans for her performance, looks and Asian ethnicity. Alt-right iInternet personality Paul Ray Ramsey took aim at her appearance publicly, and the “Wookieepedia” page for Tran’s character was altered by contributors with offensive, racist language.

At the “Last Jedi” premiere in December, Tran told Variety that bringing diversity to the “Star Wars” world has “been both an honor and a responsibility. I feel so overwhelmed.” She added, “A lot of ‘Star Wars’ fans who are specifically Asian never had a character they could dress up like, or they would and people would always call them ‘Asian Rey’ or ‘Asian fill-in-the-blank.’ I get very emotional when I see people who are able to identify with this character. That means a lot to me and I don’t think it will ever get old.”

“The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson tweeted that the “VAST majority” of “Star Wars” fans do it with “humor, love & respect.”

Daisy Ridley, one of Tran’s co-stars, deleted her Instagram account in 2016 when she faced similar harassment for a post about gun control.

More 'Star Wars' Coverage

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • 'Solo' Stars Talk Connection to Franchise,

    'Solo' Stars Talk Everyone's Favorite 'Star Wars' Smuggler

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Biz

  • 'Star Wars' Actress Kelly Marie Tran

    'Star Wars' Actress Kelly Marie Tran Leaves Social Media After Months of Harassment

    Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” has taken herself offline after experiencing months of social media harassment. On Monday night, “Star Wars” fan account @SWTweets alerted that Tran had deleted all of the posts from her Instagram page, leaving just a black and white profile photo and a […]

  • Kate Spade Dead

    Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

    Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” has taken herself offline after experiencing months of social media harassment. On Monday night, “Star Wars” fan account @SWTweets alerted that Tran had deleted all of the posts from her Instagram page, leaving just a black and white profile photo and a […]

  • Twitter Stock

    Twitter Shares Surge to Record Highs After Stock Set to Join S&P 500

    Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” has taken herself offline after experiencing months of social media harassment. On Monday night, “Star Wars” fan account @SWTweets alerted that Tran had deleted all of the posts from her Instagram page, leaving just a black and white profile photo and a […]

  • China's Perfect World Raising $155 Million

    China's Perfect World Raising $155 Million for Film, TV Investment

    Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” has taken herself offline after experiencing months of social media harassment. On Monday night, “Star Wars” fan account @SWTweets alerted that Tran had deleted all of the posts from her Instagram page, leaving just a black and white profile photo and a […]

  • Tencent-Backed Video Streamer Kuaishou Buys Struggling

    Tencent-Backed Chinese Video Streamer Kuaishou Buys Rival ACFun

    Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” has taken herself offline after experiencing months of social media harassment. On Monday night, “Star Wars” fan account @SWTweets alerted that Tran had deleted all of the posts from her Instagram page, leaving just a black and white profile photo and a […]

  • Sony Music Announces SamePlate, Joint-Venture With

    Sony Music Announces SamePlate, Joint-Venture Label With Jonathan Master

    Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” has taken herself offline after experiencing months of social media harassment. On Monday night, “Star Wars” fan account @SWTweets alerted that Tran had deleted all of the posts from her Instagram page, leaving just a black and white profile photo and a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad