The 9 Best Gifts For ‘Star Wars’ Fans

If you’re a “Star Wars” fan, or know one, here are nine gifts that are sure to please even the most finicky of fans. From limited-edition collectibles to household items and thought-provoking reads, the force is strong with these picks.

1. The World According To Star Wars

CREDIT: Amazon

It may take place in a galaxy far, far away, but there are a lot of lessons we can glean from “Star Wars” in our everyday lives as well. This “New York Times” best-seller explores topics like family, rebellion and redemption, as it pertains to the hit film franchise, and our current society. It also touches on themes of power and political dynamics, using “Star Wars” to illustrate why some people are born to succeed — while others are set up to fail. A surprisingly stimulating read, “The World According to Star Wars” will help you see one of the most popular stories of all time in a whole new way. Purchase: $12.21 on Amazon.com.

2. “Star Wars” – The Complete Saga Episodes I-VI

CREDIT: Amazon

For true collectors and casual fans alike, this 9-disc set unites all six movies from the original trilogy and prequel trilogy in high definition Blu-ray. The set includes more than 40 hours of special features, including three bonus discs that take you deep into the “Star Wars” universe, with commentary from George Lucas and the late Carrie Fisher, among others. This special boxed set is available on DVD ($59.95 on Amazon) and as a digital download ($99.99 on Amazon) as well. Purchase: (Blu-ray), $64.99 on Amazon.com).

3. Monopoly: “Star Wars” Edition

CREDIT: Amazon

The classic buying and selling game gets an inter-galactic update with this “Star Wars”-themed board. This officially-licensed product swaps hotels for iconic “Star Wars” locations, like Hoth, Tatooine, and Kashyyyk. The set includes four ship tokens, 64 property markers, 16 Chance cards and one money pack. Players can also use “the Force” to broker deals to collect extra money. The specially-designed box folds up into a handy carrying case, ready for you to take to your next holiday party. Purchase: $18.99 on Amazon.com.

4. Optical Illusion Color-Changing Side Table Lights

CREDIT: Amazon

Let your light shine through the dark side with this 3-D effect table lamp. The flat acrylic plate creates a hologram-like image, while you can switch between seven color settings and two different lighting modes. Plug it into a USB charger to keep it powered (no bulbs or batteries needed). Measuring just over 8″ tall, this lamp makes a great addition to your desk, bedside table, living room table or bookshelf. Choose from six different “Star Wars” character plates, including Yoga, Chewbacca and the Millennium Falcon. Purchase: $19.98 on Amazon.com.

5. “Star Wars” Millennium Falcon Multi-Tool Kit

CREDIT: Amazon

Made from super durable stainless steel, this 7-in-1 multi-tool set includes four hex keys, two screwdrivers, and an adjustable wrench. Take them out as needed for small home repairs, and keep a set in your car or travel bag too. When you’re done, the hex keys store away in the back of the ship, while the screwdrivers (one Phillips and one flat head) tuck into the sides. Reviewers say this is a sturdy, heavy-duty tool that can really be put to use, though it would make a great collectible on the shelf or stocking stuffer too. Purchase: $29.99 on Amazon.com.

6. “Star Wars” R2-D2 Coffee Press

Start your morning with a fresh brewed cup of joe — and a little fun — with this R2-D2 coffee press. Made from BPA-free plastic and food-grade stainless steel, this “Star Wars”-themed coffee maker makes up to four cups of coffee (32 oz.) in one go. The gift set includes a glass carafe, plunger and filter. Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Purchase: $39.95 on Amazon.com.

7. “Star Wars:” The Visual Encyclopedia

One of the best-selling movie compendiums available, this book is your ultimate visual guide into the characters, vehicles, weapons, planets and more from the entire “Star Wars” universe. More than 2500 images are featured, alongside obscure facts, timelines, and a breakdown of everything from galactic politics to inter-planetary relationships. A great addition to any fan’s bookshelf or coffee table. Purchase: $20.40 on Target.com.

8. Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle

CREDIT: Walmart

For the gaming fan, get this PlayStation 4 bundle deal, which includes a black 1TB PS4, a DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller, and the best-selling “Battlefront II” game from EA. Guaranteed hours of fun as you go up against the resistance to fight for freedom in the “Star Wars” universe. Purchase: $418.94 on Walmart.com.

9. “Star Wars” Lightsaber String Lights

CREDIT: ThinkGeek

Whether you’re decorating your Christmas tree, or just around the house, show off your fandom with these Lightsaber-themed lights. This officially-licensed product features a series of 20 red and green seed LED lights, stretching along a 10-foot string. The lights run on AA batteries (not included), and are indoor-use only. Purchase: $29.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.