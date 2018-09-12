Seth Meyers, Bruce Springsteen and More to Honor Veterans at Stand Up for Heroes

Top comedians and musicians will come together for the 12th annual Stand Up for Heroes on Monday, Nov. 5 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Seth Meyers, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Eric Church, and surprise guests will take the stage to honor post-9/11 impacted veterans and their families, and raise money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Bob and Lee Woodruff partnered with New York Comedy Festival founders to launch the annual event 11 years ago, which to date has raised more than $45 million to help injured veterans, service members, and their families. In 2017, the foundation awarded $4.7 million in grants to nearly 50 programs.

“As Lee and I began our own journey of recovery from my injuries, we were inspired and committed to do something in return for those who risk so much and ask for so little,” said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the foundation. “Stand Up for Heroes was our way to come together with our veterans and their families so that we could laugh, heal and share in the incredible stories that have defined this movement.”

Meyers, Springsteen, Stewart, and Meyers have previously performed at SUFH, and over the years other artists who have taken the stage for the event include Stephen Colbert, Ricky Gervais, John Mayer, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, and Robin Williams.

