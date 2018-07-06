Judge Dismisses Restraining Order Protecting Stan Lee

A judge dismissed a restraining order on Friday that sought to bar a memorabilia collector from involvement in Stan Lee’s affairs.

Judge Pro Tem Ruth Kleman cited confusion over whether the attorney who filed for the order actually represents Lee. The attorney, Tom Lallas, appeared in court opposite Robert Reynolds, another attorney who also claimed to speak on Lee’s behalf.

Lallas filed for the protective order last month, alleging that memorabilia collector Keya Morgan had inserted himself into Lee’s affairs and had isolated him from his family. The order sought to bar Morgan from contacting Lee or coming within 100 yards of him. Lallas represented Lee in legal matters until February, when he was fired.

Reynolds came to court bearing a declaration from Lee stating that Lallas does not represent him. After the hearing, Reynolds said attorneys representing Lee are preparing to file a second restraining order against Morgan, which would reflect Lee’s actual wishes.

Morgan’s attorney, Alex Kessel, said Friday that Morgan has not been in touch with Lee recently and is out of state on business.

“Their relationship exists outside of anybody’s restraining order,” Kessel said. “Mr. Lee in no way, shape, or form is ever endangered by Mr. Morgan in any sense.”

Morgan is facing two misdemeanor counts for allegedly placing two bogus 911 calls in late May. In the first instance, he reported that intruders had come to Lee’s house, when in fact police had come to check on Lee’s welfare following an elder abuse report. In the second instance, he allegedly claimed an assault with a deadly weapon against a security guard who had refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement.