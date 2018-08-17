You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Judge Grants Restraining Order to Protect Stan Lee

Gene Maddaus

Stan Lee
CREDIT: Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

A judge on Friday ordered a memorabilia dealer to stay away from comics legend Stan Lee for three years following allegations of fraud, abuse, and embezzlement.

Keya Morgan has been accused of exploiting his close relationship with the 95-year-old Lee to embezzle artwork, cash, and other assets worth more than $5 million. Lee’s attorney, Jonathan Freund, appeared in court Friday to ask that Morgan be barred from contacting Lee or coming within 100 yards of him.

Commissioner Laura Hymowitz granted the order, and also ordered Morgan not to contact or come near Lee’s daughter, J.C. Lee, or brother Larry Lieber. The order appears to bring some stability to Lee’s living situation, which has been in turmoil since his wife, Joan, died last year.

“Stan is doing pretty well,” Freund said outside court. “He’s working again, and his health is improving. He’s still creating characters.”

Morgan did not appear in court to contest the order. An earlier hearing on the request was delayed because Lee’s attorneys were having difficulty locating Morgan in order to serve him with paperwork.

In court, Freund alleged that Lee and his security guards had witnessed Morgan taking artwork from Lee’s home. Lee is paid in cash for autographs, and Freund alleged that Morgan also took cash.

Morgan is also accused of moving Lee out of his home at midnight on June 8 and taking him to an apartment in an effort to isolate him from his family and other caregivers. Lee was moved back to his home three days later, and Morgan and Lee have not been in contact since then. Morgan is also facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly making false reports to the police.

An earlier attempt to obtain a restraining order against Morgan was rejected when the attorney pursuing the order, Tom Lallas, was accused of acting without Lee’s consent.

Lee is also suing Jerry Olivarez, a former publicist who is accused of draining $1.4 million from his accounts. A $1 billion lawsuit against POW! Entertainment was dropped, and Lee is now working in conjunction with the company he founded and sold last year to Camsing International.

