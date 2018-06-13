LAPD Investigating Claim That Stan Lee Is Victim of Elder Abuse

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating allegations that Stan Lee is the victim of elder abuse, according to a restraining order application filed on Wednesday.

A judge granted the order pending a hearing in July. The order blocks Keya Morgan, a memorabilia collector who has been acting as Lee’s manager, from contacting Lee or coming within 100 yards of him.

The application was filed by Tom Lallas, an attorney who represented Lee until he was fired in February. Lallas accuses Morgan of isolating Lee and putting his wellbeing at risk.

“He has been denied contact with family members and other individuals that he has known and trusted over the years,” Lallas argues. “Mr. Morgan relocated Mr. Lee from his family home into an unfamiliar environment without notifying relatives of his whereabouts.”

According to the document, police and protective services were called to Lee’s home on May 30. Morgan arrived while the detectives were there, and made a 911 call claiming that three unidentified subjects had broken into the home.

The document alleges that Morgan made a second false report to 911 later that day, accusing a security guard of assault with a deadly weapon. Morgan was arrested on Monday on suspicion of making a false police report, and is due in court on July 2.