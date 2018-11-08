You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spotify Launches Publishing Analytics Platform

Variety Staff

Spotify logo is presented on a smart phone screen in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2018. According to the media, Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek does not want to lose control of the upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service. Investors who want to invest in the upcoming IPO of Spotify, apparently only get shares that give them less influence than Ek.Upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service Spotify, Berlin, Germany - 24 Feb 2018
CREDIT: HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

As part of Spotify’s outreach efforts to the songwriting community, the company on Thursday announced a beta rollout of Publishing Analytics, “the first music streaming analytics tool built specifically for publishers, so they can better serve their songwriters.”

According to the announcement, Spotify Publishing Analytics “will give publishers daily streaming statistics for the works and recordings they have identified, including playlist performance, as well as the ability to view data for each of the songwriters on their roster.” The program, which was developed “in close collaboration with a range of publishers to offer value to all of the roles that publishers play, from A&R to administration,” follows initiatives including its “Secret Genius” program and awards event and the addition of song credits.

It also follows on the heels of the company’s beta program to help artists upload music to the platform themselves, which brings with it many publishing-related issues.

Rich Scott DePerto, Director of Royalties & Copyright Administration for Reservoir, one of the publishers who worked on the program said in a statement: “Reservoir was happy to jump on board as one of the first music publishers to help shape the new Spotify Publishing Analytics tool. Access to daily global analytics for the leading DSP allows us to better track our catalog’s performance and gives us valuable insight that we can use to make more informed business decisions in supporting our songwriters.”

Patrick Joest, EVP Global Content Partnerships & Synch at BMG Music Publishing, added: “Armed with this level of streaming data, directly from Spotify, music publishers can gain insights into new opportunities for their songwriters, more efficiently collect royalties on their behalf, and more effectively market their works. Spotify has been a collaborative partner in the creation of this new product, and we are looking forward to further collaborating and contributing to its development and easy accessibility of data to the publishing community.”

“One of our core missions at Spotify is to enable creators the opportunity to live off their art,” said Jules Parker, Spotify’s Head of Publishing Relations & Services. “The publishing community is integral in supporting the songwriters that create the music we love. With more information, publishers are empowered to make the most of the opportunities the global reach of Spotify provides, and the more information we can share with each other, the more opportunities we can help create for songwriters.”The announcement concludes by saying, “Right now we’re focused on providing publishers with this valuable data — Spotify Publishing Analytics won’t change anything about how publishing royalties are accounted or paid.”

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Launches Publishing Analytics Platform

  • David Zaslav

    Scripps Merger Charges Weigh on Discovery 3Q

  • Michael Buble poses for a portrait

    Michael Bublé to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

  • People comfort each other as they

    12 Confirmed Killed in Southern California Bar Shooting

  • Paz de la Huerta

    Attorney Accused of Defaming Rival in Fight to Represent Weinstein Accuser

  • Emanuele D'Angelo/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

    Missy Elliott Leads 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees

  • Disk Network CEO Charles Ergen at

    Dish Chairman Accuses AT&T of Using HBO as an 'Economic Weapon'

