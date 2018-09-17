Spotify to Launch in Middle East and North Africa in November (Report)

Variety Staff

Spotify logo is presented on a smart phone screen in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2018. According to the media, Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek does not want to lose control of the upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service. Investors who want to invest in the upcoming IPO of Spotify, apparently only get shares that give them less influence than Ek.Upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service Spotify, Berlin, Germany - 24 Feb 2018
CREDIT: HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Spotify will launch in the Middle East and North Africa in November, according to an internal email obtained and cited by Music Business Worldwide. Reached for comment, a Spotify spokesperson did not deny the report but told Variety, “Spotify’s ultimate goal is to be available in every country, but we don’t currently have any news to share on a launch in the Middle East.”

According to the report, the company will have a new regional headquarters based in Dubai and is currently seeking advertisers for the effort. A separate email cited by MBW, sent to staff at a Dubai-based ad agency, reportedly says Spotify is aiming to find six brands in the regions to advertise at launch, charging each as much as $200,000.

In February, Spotify disclosed in public documents that it had leased several regional offices, including one in the United Arab Emirates, where Dubai is located. It also has recently advertised for an editorial position based in Dubai as well as a New York-based senior editor for Arab music culture.

The news comes amid rumblings that the three major label groups, Sony, Universal and Warner, will attempt to block Spotify’s efforts for a future launch in India, due to the company’s recent attempts to strike direct deals with artists. Spotify remains the global streaming leader, with 83 million subscribers.

 

 

 

    Spotify to Launch in Middle East and North Africa in November (Report)

Spotify will launch in the Middle East and North Africa in November, according to an internal email obtained and cited by Music Business Worldwide. Reached for comment, a Spotify spokesperson did not deny the report but told Variety, "Spotify's ultimate goal is to be available in every country, but we don't currently have any news […]

