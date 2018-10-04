Spotify Founders to Sell Another $100 Million in Shares

Spotify’s founder Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon have signaled their intention to sell more shares in the company, according to the Swedish publication Di Digital, citing SEC filings registered Oct. 1 and 2 that were not available digitally at press time.

When the most recent sale is completed, the pair will have sold approximately $221 million in stock of the company they founded in 2006.

According to the report, Ek sold 336,213 shares $61.7 million worth of stock between July and September, and late last month signaled his intent to sell another $69.9 million sold in July–September for a total of $61.7 million.

Lorentzon sold 317,800 shares between July and September for a total of $58.7 million, and in mid-September declared his intent to sell another 174,250 shares for $31.8 million.

“Daniel will sell a small share of Spotify shares in the next nine months as part of his long-term financial strategy. This sale of shares will constitute a minimal part of his holding in the company,” Spotify rep Sofie Grant told the paper. Ek and Lorentzon declined comment.

The pair still own a large percentage of the company: The sale decreases each of the founders’ total holdings in the company by approximately half a percentage point: Ek’s goes from 8.8% to 8.3%, while Lorentzon’s drops from 12.2 to 11.8. Lorentzon remains the company’s top shareholder and Ek its third, with Tencent, which acquired 10% of the company in a stock swap late last year, at No. 2