Spotify CMO Seth Farbman to Leave Company

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
A trading post sports the Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, . Spotify, the No. 1 music streaming service which has drawn comparisons to Netflix, is about to find out how it plays on the stock market in an unusual IPOFinancial Markets Wall Street Spotify IPO, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Spotify’s string of high-profile executive departures continues, as chief marketing officer Seth Farbman will exit the company at the end of this month, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety Friday morning.

The move, first reported by Music Business Worldwide, was announced in an SEC filing Thursday that stated Farbman’s departure “part of a broader effort to realign Spotify’s marketing organization.”

“We want to thank Seth for his creativity, dedication and hard work over the past three and a half years. He’s played a pivotal role in establishing our brand around the globe and building the remarkable team that will carry us into the future,” said CEO and cofounder Daniel Ek.

Farbman, who joined Spotify in April of 2015, said, “I came to Spotify to build a world class marketing organization and establish the Spotify brand as the leader in music, culture and innovation. By all measures, we’ve achieved those goals, but we’ve also done something most companies only dream of doing – we’ve turned affinity for the Spotify experience into love for the brand. I have all the confidence in the creative, capable team in place.”

Spotify has long had a rapid employee turnover, but the company has seen multiple veterans leave the company in the past year, particularly after its public listing in April. Others who have left include longtime communications exec Graham James. global head of creator services Troy Carter, global head of artist & industry partnerships Mark Williamson, senior marketing and communications exec Angela Watts, and RapCaviar playlist curator Tuma Basa and global head of artist and label marketing Dave Rocco.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Digital

  • As Netflix Rebuffs Commercials, Hulu Offers

    As Netflix Rebuffs Commercials, Hulu Offers a Tighter Embrace

    Spotify’s string of high-profile executive departures continues, as chief marketing officer Seth Farbman will exit the company at the end of this month, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety Friday morning. The move, first reported by Music Business Worldwide, was announced in an SEC filing Thursday that stated Farbman’s departure “part of a broader effort […]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify CMO Seth Farbman to Leave Company

    Spotify’s string of high-profile executive departures continues, as chief marketing officer Seth Farbman will exit the company at the end of this month, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety Friday morning. The move, first reported by Music Business Worldwide, was announced in an SEC filing Thursday that stated Farbman’s departure “part of a broader effort […]

  • Odell Beckham Jr.

    Odell Beckham Jr. Docu-Series From LeBron James' Uninterrupted Set to Stream on Facebook

    Spotify’s string of high-profile executive departures continues, as chief marketing officer Seth Farbman will exit the company at the end of this month, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety Friday morning. The move, first reported by Music Business Worldwide, was announced in an SEC filing Thursday that stated Farbman’s departure “part of a broader effort […]

  • Netflix Post Technology Alliance

    Netflix Launches Program to Certify Post-Production Tools

    Spotify’s string of high-profile executive departures continues, as chief marketing officer Seth Farbman will exit the company at the end of this month, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety Friday morning. The move, first reported by Music Business Worldwide, was announced in an SEC filing Thursday that stated Farbman’s departure “part of a broader effort […]

  • Nintendo Switch Online: NES Offline Play

    Nintendo Switch Online: NES Offline Play Requirements, Disappearing Cloud Saves and More

    Spotify’s string of high-profile executive departures continues, as chief marketing officer Seth Farbman will exit the company at the end of this month, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety Friday morning. The move, first reported by Music Business Worldwide, was announced in an SEC filing Thursday that stated Farbman’s departure “part of a broader effort […]

  • Samantha Bee

    Samantha Bee's Trivia App Clocks 50,000 Downloads in 24 Hours, Struggles Under Load

    Spotify’s string of high-profile executive departures continues, as chief marketing officer Seth Farbman will exit the company at the end of this month, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety Friday morning. The move, first reported by Music Business Worldwide, was announced in an SEC filing Thursday that stated Farbman’s departure “part of a broader effort […]

  • Disney StudioLab

    Inside Disney's StudioLab, Where the Company Tests and Previews Cutting-Edge Technology

    Spotify’s string of high-profile executive departures continues, as chief marketing officer Seth Farbman will exit the company at the end of this month, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety Friday morning. The move, first reported by Music Business Worldwide, was announced in an SEC filing Thursday that stated Farbman’s departure “part of a broader effort […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad