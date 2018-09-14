Spotify CMO Seth Farbman to Leave Company

Spotify’s string of high-profile executive departures continues, as chief marketing officer Seth Farbman will exit the company at the end of this month, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety Friday morning.

The move, first reported by Music Business Worldwide, was announced in an SEC filing Thursday that stated Farbman’s departure “part of a broader effort to realign Spotify’s marketing organization.”

“We want to thank Seth for his creativity, dedication and hard work over the past three and a half years. He’s played a pivotal role in establishing our brand around the globe and building the remarkable team that will carry us into the future,” said CEO and cofounder Daniel Ek.

Farbman, who joined Spotify in April of 2015, said, “I came to Spotify to build a world class marketing organization and establish the Spotify brand as the leader in music, culture and innovation. By all measures, we’ve achieved those goals, but we’ve also done something most companies only dream of doing – we’ve turned affinity for the Spotify experience into love for the brand. I have all the confidence in the creative, capable team in place.”

Spotify has long had a rapid employee turnover, but the company has seen multiple veterans leave the company in the past year, particularly after its public listing in April. Others who have left include longtime communications exec Graham James. global head of creator services Troy Carter, global head of artist & industry partnerships Mark Williamson, senior marketing and communications exec Angela Watts, and RapCaviar playlist curator Tuma Basa and global head of artist and label marketing Dave Rocco.